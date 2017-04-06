Nation, Current Affairs

AAP govt abused power in allotment of official residences: Shunglu panel

ANI
Published Apr 6, 2017, 7:56 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 7:57 am IST
The Shunglu Committee, headed by former CAG VK Shunglu, was formed by ex-Delhi LG Najeeb Jung.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the three-member Shunglu Committee, set up by former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, has unearthed irregularities in the allotment of lands by Arvind Kejriwal-led government, while alleging that party allotted residential house to a minister under guise of office accommodation.

The committee in its 100-page report, raised questions on the allotment of 206, Rouse Avenue - a minister's bungalow used as party office - to AAP.

"Allotment of 206, Rouse Avenue, known as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg (Ministers residences), to AAP. On 08.10.2015 Chief Secretary circulated a decision of the Cabinet approving allotment of land to political parties for construction of offices. The Cabinet "feels that there is an elected Government in National Capital Territory of Delhi and it has the prerogative to frame its own guidelines to allot land, to the political parties having their representation in Delhi Legislative Assembly....." Since land is a reserved subject this decision should be deemed null and void. It is clear that this decision to allot land to political parties was really to validate allotment of government accommodation to AAP," the report read.

Allotment of Type-V quarters to MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for accommodation purpose also got a mention in the report.

"In case of Sh. Tripathi, it was decided to allot a Type-V furnished accommodation to him. This type of accommodation provides over 2000 sq.ft. and is quite disproportionate to the need for office space for an MLA. Thus, it seems the idea was to allot a residential furnished house to Sh. Tripathi under the guise of providing him office accommodation,"the committee said.

The Committee has also said that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, has been provided accommodation despite not being entitled for one and no approval of the Lt. Governor was taken for the same.

"The Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal was provided accommodation though in the ordinary course she was not entitled to it as per provisions of the Delhi Commission Women (Honorarium, Allowances and Conditions of service of Chairperson and Members and other Provisions) Rules, 2000. Rule 8, a residuary provision, can be invoked in a case as an exception to the general rule but, only the Lt. Governor can approve such an exception. However, in this case Lt. Governor's approval was not taken. It rendered the accommodation given by the Minister (PWD) as an irregular allotment," the report read.

The Shunglu Committee, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) V.K. Shunglu, was formed by Jung after Delhi High Court gave primacy to the LG in Delhi administrative affairs in August last year.

Tags: shunglu committee, aap, delhi government, najeeb jung, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Shunglu panel trying to falsely implicate Sisodia: Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that the Centre was planning to get Manish Sisodia arrested before polls in Punjab.
28 Nov 2016 9:11 PM
Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung. (Photo: PTI)

Jung made to resign as he wanted to release Shunglu Committee report: Cong

Congress alleged there was a ‘deal’ between BJP and AAP on the matter.
24 Dec 2016 10:36 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
Several Bollywood stars were present for the inauguration of the new office of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars inaugurate new office of CBFC
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana came out in style for the trailer launch of their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer launch: Ayushmann, Parineeti are ecstatic
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Comedian Biswa Kalyan talks about depression after Bengaluru youth's suicide

He wrote how his life was filled with setbacks (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian woman doctor in UAE wins lottery worth Rs 17.5 crores

Since six months ago, her husband has been buying tickets online under her name and so far, 50 coupons have been purchased. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls per week

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog saves wedding party from suicide bomber in Nigeria

The dog grappled with a suicide bomber until the explosives detonated, killing the animal as well. (Photo: Representational)
 

Muslim gets into Stanford University, wrote ‘BlackLivesMatter’ 100 times in essay

The 18-year-old Bangladeshi-American Muslim said as an ally of the black community, he felt it was his duty to make a statement and speak up against the injustices he witnesses. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chinese engineer marries self-made robot after failing to find bride

The robot, which he named Yingying, can identify Chinese characters and images and even say a few simple words. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Farmers oppose trade pact

For two days early this week, farmers' representatives from the south Indian states met in Bengaluru (Representational Image)

No funds, Bengaluru Railway Station Gate 3 work stalls

The South Western Railway had last year assured that in order to relieve the burden of passengers a Gate 3, with parking space and ticket counters, will be built.

Mangaluru atrocity: PFI activists protest in Bengaluru

The protesters in Bengaluru claimed that Qureshi was illegally arrested on the pretext of questioning on March 21.

MCI debars three medical colleges in Karnataka

But finding their claims to be untrue, the OC recommended that they be barred from admitting students for the next two years as they were still

Karnataka: Few takers for rain water harvesting

If rainwater is harvested and lakes rejuvenated in Bengaluru, we can generate 31 TMC feet of water annually and reduce our dependence on Cauvery (Photo:DC/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham