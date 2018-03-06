search on deccanchronicle.com
Special status for Andhra Pradesh brings House to halt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 6, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 1:40 am IST
They were joined by TRS MPs. Trinamul Congress MPs also supported this demand of the TD and TRS MPs.
Opposition members protest during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned without transacting any business on Monday as Members of Parliament of both Telugu states raised slogans, rushed to the well of the House and stalled proceedings.    

Telugu Desam MPs from AP demanded that the Centre do justice to AP, while Telangana Rashtra Samiti MPs were rooting for reservations for minorities and Scheduled Tribes in TS.  

 

Telugu Desam MPs distributed a note to all Opposition MPs written by Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu requesting their support for the agitation.

In the Lok Sabha, Telugu Desam MPs continued to demand implementation of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, namely special status. 

They were joined by TRS MPs. Trinamul Congress MPs also supported this demand of the TD and TRS MPs. 

The TD wants the Central government to give a categorical statement that it will honour the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh at the time of state bifurcation. 

