SIT takes Naveen to Gauri Lankesh’s house, recreates murder scene

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 6, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 1:46 am IST
The entire scene was captured on the CCTV camera installed at Gauri's house.
Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the assassination of activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh took the murder suspect KT Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, founder of radical Hindutva outfit Hindu Yuva Sene, to the murdered journalist’s house on Monday morning and recreated the crime scene as to establish his role in the killing.

The SIT who has the custody of Naveen believe that Naveen resembles the man on the bike who did the recee of the area surrounding Gauri's house on the day she was assassinated.

The team at around 8.30 am recreated the scene of bike-borne men wearing helmet stopping the bike near the gate with one of them opening fire at Gauri.

The entire scene was captured on the CCTV camera installed at Gauri's house. Naveen was asked to wear a helmet just like the killer did and was instructed to come in the bike. "This was part of our investigation, a senior SIT officer said. The FSL team was also present at the spot.

Tags: gauri lankesh, gauri lankesh murder case, hindu yuva sena, sanatan sanstha, hindu janajagruti samiti
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


