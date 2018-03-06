Jeans, T-shirts may be barred from Rajasthan colleges

Jaipur: Students in Rajasthan colleges may be barred from wearing jeans and t-shirts from the next academic session.

The department of higher education is considering uniform for the college students. The state has 148 government colleges, including 15 law colleges.

The department of higher education says that colour of the uniform should be decided by the college administration in association with students’ unions. After feedback from each college a final decision on the colour code would be taken. Dress code for boys include shirt, trousers, sweater (winters), shoes, socks and belt. Dress code for girls includes salwar suit, dupatta, sweater or cardigan (winters), saree, shoes, sandals and socks

Kiran Maheshwari, higher education minister, said, “The move intends to bring uniformity in colleges. A dress code will bring a sense of togetherness, discipline and identification in a student.”

Pointing to engineering and management college students and private university students who follow a dress code, she said the government college students too must follow the same. However, the move has triggered a political controversy as the Opposition Congress has accused BJP government of working for the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.

However, the minister for higher education defended the move claiming that the demand for a dress code came from students. “Many college students have requested their teachers for a dress code. It’s being implemented keeping the sentiments of students in mind,” said Maheshwari.

The colleges in Alwar were told to have a dress code from January 1, but none of them implemented it yet.