Gautam Adani biggest NPA trapeze artiste, must be made accountable: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday termed industrialist Gautam Adani as the "biggest Non-Performing Asset (NPA) trapeze artiste in PSUs."

Swamy, earlier in a tweet, said Adani should be made accountable or a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) would be filed against him for recovery of bank loans.

The biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs is Gautam Adani. It is time he is made accountable or a PIL is inevitable — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 6, 2018

Alluding to his tweet, Swamy said that an investigation should be conducted against Adani as he is believed to have Rs 72,000 crores in NPA.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said, "I tweeted that he (Gautam Adani) seems to be like a trapeze artiste. Information came to me that he may be having as much as Rs 72,000 (crores) in Non-Performing Assets (NPA). This will be clear only after investigation. That's why I raised this question."

According to Bloomberg data, as of September 2017, Adani Power had a total debt of Rs 47,609.43 crore, Adani Transmission Rs 8,356.07 crore, Adani Ent Rs 22,424.44 crore and Adani Ports Rs 20.791.15 crore.