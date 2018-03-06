search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Child marriages in India drop sharply driving down global rate

REUTERS
Published Mar 6, 2018, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 3:23 pm IST
UNICEF said 25 million child marriages were prevented worldwide in the last decade, with the largest reduction in South Asia.
Child marriage adds to health, education and abuse risks, and increases the chance of intergenerational poverty. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Child marriage adds to health, education and abuse risks, and increases the chance of intergenerational poverty. (Photo: File/Representational)

New Delhi: The proportion of girls getting married in India has nearly halved in a decade, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Tuesday, which has contributed significantly to a global decline in child marriage.

UNICEF said 25 million child marriages were prevented worldwide in the last decade, with the largest reduction seen in South Asia — where India was at the forefront.

 

“India constitutes more than 20 per cent of the world's adolescent population and accounts for the highest number of child marriages in South Asia given its size and population," said Javier Aguilar, UNICEF's chief of child protection.

“In the current trend, 27 per cent of girls, or nearly 1.5 million girls, get married before they turn 18 in India. This is a sharp decline from 47 per cent a decade ago,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Child marriage adds to health, education and abuse risks, and increases the chance of intergenerational poverty, said Anju Malhotra, UNICEF's principal gender adviser, in a statement. “Given the life-altering impact child marriage has on a young girl's life, any reduction is welcome news, but we've got a long way to go,” Malhotra said.

Campaigners and officials attributed the drop in child marriages to better access to education for women and increased public awareness on the negative impact of child marriage.

UNICEF estimates that 12 million girls a year are married globally, and says more is needed to end the practice by 2030 — the target set under the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals.

UNICEF's conclusions on India came after comparing data from its 2006 and 2016 health survey that asked women in the 20-24 age group whether they had married before they turned 18. It also took into account child marriage data from the 2011 census.

The legal age of marriage in India is 18 for women and 21 for men. Last year the Supreme Court ruled that sex with an underage wife constituted rape.

India's Prohibition of Child Marriage Act imposes a fine of ₹1,00,000 and two years in prison for parents caught trying to marry off their underage children.

Despite the law, child marriage remains deeply rooted and accepted in society, and is widespread in parts of the country.

Mahesh Bhagwat, police chief of Rachakonda district in Telangana, where child marriage is widespread and where wedding hall decorators and priests were enlisted last year to help combat it, said the law had made an impact. “But things are still going on clandestinely,” he said.

Jayna Kothari, executive director of the Bangalore-based Centre for Law & Policy Research, who has petitioned the government to declare child marriages invalid, said more action was needed.

“Better awareness of the Supreme Court's verdict would deter child marriages, and declaring them invalid would strengthen India's laws against them,” she said.

Tags: unicef, child marriage, education, poverty
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man makes son run to school after he was banned from bus for bullying

He also added that his idea was working since his son’s behaviour changed (Photo: Facebook)
 

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

Boney Kapoor's children Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi.
 

Prince Charles set to visit Pacific island of Vanuatu where Prince Philip is a god

The people of Tanna, one of Vanuatu's many islands, worship Prince Philip like a deity. (DC File Photo)
 

Role of jealousy, insecurity in your relationship

Insecurity may have more to do with the kind of experiences you have had in your past relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google celebrates Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 91st birthday with doodle

Published in 1967, the book sold over 30 million copies, and continues to be Marquezs best known work. (Photo: Google)
 

Bachchans, are you watching? Virat Kohli dances on Kajra Re beats; video goes viral

Virat Kohli made good use of break by enjoying his friend's wedding and even shaking a leg on Kajra Re. (Photo: PTI / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

26 people dead as wedding party truck falls into pit in Gujarat

The truck was carrying around 60 people from Anida village, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Botad district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Biplab Kumar Deb to be Tripura CM, Jishnu Deb Burman his deputy

After the announcement, Biplab Kumar Deb (L) said, 'Jishnu Deb Burman will work with me as the deputy CM of Tripura.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

INX Media case: Blow to Karti as SC refuses interim protection

The CBI also told the apex court that it will seek an extension of Karti Chidambaram's custody before the trial court on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

PNB fraud: Bankers Chanda Kochhar, Shikha Sharma summoned in probe

The chief executive officers of ICICI and Axis banks, Chanda Kochhar and Shikha Sharma, were summoned for questioning Tuesday in the Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi perpetrated PNB fraud. (Photo: File)

PNB fraud: CBI detains Gitanjali Group's vice prez Vipul Chitalia at Mumbai airport

CBI on Tuesday detained Vipul Chitalia, the vice president of Gitanjali Group of Companies, as a part of its probe into the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham