 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped six wickets (6/63) to end Australian innings for 276 on Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Hazlewood strikes first, Abhinav Mukund gone
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Won't let even Modi's aircraft land at Kota airport: BJP MLA Bhawani Singh

ANI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
The flights from the Kota airport were discontinued in 1994 owing to lack of sufficient air traffic and other reasons.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat. (Photo: Facebook)
 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat. (Photo: Facebook)

Kota (Rajasthan): Expressing displeasure over the lack of air connectivity to Kota, Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat has threatened not to let the aircraft of VIPs, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi land in the area.

"Kota's airport appears to be meant for political leaders and not people of Kota as only small aircraft of political leaders can land her. Till airport for public is not built in Kota, we should not let even the Prime Minister's aircraft to land here," Rajawat said at the inauguration of a post office passport seva kendra (POPSK) here.

Rajawat had earlier courted controversies for his statements.

After an altercation between BJP workers, led by party MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal and policemen in Kota on February 19, Rajawat said he would have wrung the neck of the police if he was present at the spat site.

The flights from the Kota airport were discontinued in 1994 owing to lack of sufficient air traffic and other reasons.

The resumption of flight operations from Kota has been an old demand of people of the industrial and coaching city.

Tags: bhawani singh rajawat, bjp, narendra modi, kota airport
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Disha, John, other stars' fashion sense is spot on
The fourth day of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival held in Mumbai on Saturday saw several celebrities making an appearance on it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day 4 of Khidkiyaan theatre festival was a star-studded affair
Numerous Bollywood celebrities came out in style for Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Shahid, Mira, other stars look elegant at Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Chautha ceremony of Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty, who passed away on Wednesday, held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars attend Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty's Chautha
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been trying their absolute bests to ensure that they end up pulling off another blockbuster. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania all guns blazing!
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at day two of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Khidkiyaan: Radhika, Richa, Rajkummar, others dicusss theatre and more
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja caps off a brilliant day with 6-wicket haul against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja brought India back into the game, picking up six wickets in Australia’s first innings. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'Happiness is still very personal': SRK welcomes KJo's twins

Shah Rukh Khan snapped with Karan Johar.
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 video: See from all angles

Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S8
 

India's tallest tricolour hoisted at Attari border

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

2017 Google, Apple, Samsung flagships will be very expensive

With top brands climbing the price chart, this gives other premium low-cost players such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei and a few more a great chance to win the hearts of high-end smartphone hunters who seek performance on a budget price.
 

LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Hazlewood strikes first, Abhinav Mukund gone

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped six wickets (6/63) to end Australian innings for 276 on Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Central team in Puducherry to assess drought

The state government had requested the Centre to sanction Rs 100 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund towards drought relief measures.

Tamil Nadu: Narikuruvar community experiences class, caste bias

More than 150 families of the Narikuruvar community who would be evicted live in constant fear at Mappedu village.

Chennai: Marathon running former Mayor honoured

Ex Mayor M. Subramanian and Saidapet MLA being conferred Honorary Doctorate by World Record University. (Photo:DC)

Salem steel to be put on block

“The government of India has ‘in-principle’ decided for strategic disinvestment of ASP, SSP and VISP of Steel Authority of India Ltd with transfer of management control,” SAIL said.

Indian fishermen in desperate situation, says Edappadi Palaniswamy

Tamil Nadu’s fishermen appear to have been left at the total mercy of the Sri Lankan Navy, which picks them up at random, incarcerates them for months together and fails to return their boats for years together, despite commitments made during talks
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham