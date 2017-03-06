'Clear that best care was given': TN govt releases Jaya's medical records

Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5 last year. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Edappadi Palanisamy-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday made medical records of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa public.

In a statement, the government said that, “it is clear (from the medical records) that the best possible medical care was afforded to her (Jayalalithaa)”.

Jayalalithaa's medical report, (As tweeted by The Newsminute)The government added that the records were made public to put at rest speculation surrounding Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation, treatment and death.

The government had on Sunday accused dissident MLA and former CM O Panneerselvam of ‘spreading lies about Amma’.

Panneerselvam had claimed that he had not been allowed to visit Jayalalithaa in hospital for 24 days after she was admitted.

On Sunday, he also tweeted that his request for her to be flown abroad for treatment was rejected.

The Panneerselvam camp had earlier demanded that Sasikala pick E Palanisamy’s government institute a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.

Jayalalithaa died at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on December 5 last, after being hospitalised for 75 days.