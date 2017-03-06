 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped six wickets (6/63) to end Australian innings for 276 on Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Hazlewood strikes first, Abhinav Mukund gone
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Outfit behind Bhansali attack suspected of vandalising historic Chittorgarh Fort

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Three mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace inside Chittorgarh Fort complex were damaged by four-five unidentified men.
Chittorgarh Fort is a World Heritage Site in Rajasthan.
Jaipur: Chittorgarh Fort, a World Heritage Site in Rajasthan, was vandalised by a group of men who broke mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace of the Rajput queen who was in the news after protests over a period film named after her. Members of the Karni Sena, who had attacked Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are suspected to behind the act.

Three mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace inside Chittorgarh Fort complex were damaged by four-five unidentified men in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.

Rajput outfit Karni Sena had in January protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati and had asked Chittorgarh Fort authorities to remove the mirror work from the palace a few days back.

"The mirrors were broke by unidentified persons last evening. An FIR was registered under relevant sections on the complaint of the Archaeological Survey of India against unidentified persons and the matter is under investigation," SP, Chittorgarh, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said today.

According to the outfit, Queen Padmini had committed 'jauhar' (self immolation) along with thousands of other women when Alauddin Khilji attacked the Fort in 1303 AD.

They dispute a story based on the poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammmad Jayasi written in 1540 that Khilji had seen Padmini's face through a mirror.

Karni Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi said they do not believe in the tale that Khilji had seen Padmavati's face through a mirror as mirrors were not available at that time.

"Not only Rajputs, but other communities also object to this view. Karni Sena had requested the fort authorities to remove the mirrors a few days ago. However, it is not confirmed whether those who broke the mirrors were members of the Sena or not. This will be known after police investigation," Kalvi said.

Karni Sena had alleged distortion of historical facts in Bhansali's film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapur and Ranveer Singh.

However, the production house had later clarified that there was nothing objectionable in the script of the movie following which the Karni Sena had withdrawn its protest.

The state government has also said that the film would not be allowed to release in the state until Rajput community leaders watch the film.

Tags: chittorgarh fort, vandals, karni sena, padmavati
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

'Happiness is still very personal': SRK welcomes KJo's twins

Shah Rukh Khan snapped with Karan Johar.
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 video: See from all angles

Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S8
 

India's tallest tricolour hoisted at Attari border

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

2017 Google, Apple, Samsung flagships will be very expensive

With top brands climbing the price chart, this gives other premium low-cost players such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei and a few more a great chance to win the hearts of high-end smartphone hunters who seek performance on a budget price.
 

