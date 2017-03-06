Indian hospital's air ambulance crash lands near Bangkok, pilot dies

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, "The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crashlanded near Bangkok. (Representational image/PTI)

New Delhi: An air ambulance of the Medanta hospital today crash landed near Bangkok after it caught fire, resulting in the death of its pilot and injuries to four crew members, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said tonight. She said the injured have been shifted to Bangkok hospital by army helicopters.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, "The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crashlanded near Bangkok. The injured were shifted to Bangkok Hospital by Army helicopters.

"Our Mission has just informed me that we have lost pilot of the Air Ambulance Arunaksha Nandy. Dr Shailendra and Dr Komal are in the ICU. The other two have sustained minor injuries (sic)."