India asks US to prevent hate crimes; state dept assures ‘speedy justice’

The US state department assured India that all agencies are working to “ensure speedy justice”.

Washington: India has raised serious concerns with the US over recent attacks on Indian origin people in the country after another incident of hate crime occurred in Kent, Washington. A 39-year-old Sikh man was shot on his arm outside his home in Kent by a masked gunman who asked him to “go back to your own country”.

The US state department assured India that all agencies are working to “ensure speedy justice”.

“The State Department, on behalf of US Govt, expressed condolences and assured they are working with all agencies concerned to ensure speedy justice,” tweeted the official handle of the Indian Embassy in the US on Sunday night.

On Thursday, Harnish Patel, an Indian-origin store owner, was shot dead in Lancaster County in South Carolina. And in another incident, a US citizen Deep Rai was attacked on Friday by a six-foot-tall white man wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Taking note of these latest attacks Indian Ambassador to US Navtej Sarna "conveyed deep concerns" to authorities in the US government.

The Indian Embassy in the US tweeted that Sarna had “underlined need to prevent such incidents and protect Indian community” to the US government.

Indian Embassy officials are in constant communication with local police officials in both the cases.

In the case of Patel, the County Sheriff has pointed out that this may not be a hate crime. "We will remain in touch with them," an Indian Embassy source said.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has deputed a consular official to meet the family and offer condolences and any required assistance.

"It is also in touch with the local community organisation of expat Indians, including those from Gujarat," sources said.

"I condemn this hateful act, the shooting of a local man because is a Sikh. We all must stand together," said Congressman Rick Larsen.

A series of troubling cases have reported where members of the Indian community have been targeted in apparent hate crimes.

It comes close on the heels of shooting in Kansas last month in which 32-year-old Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed when 51-year-old US Navy veteran Adam Purinton opened fire at him and his friend Alok Madasani, yelling "get out of my country".