Hyderabad airport No 1 in the world in service quality: survey

Published Mar 6, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, thanked the passengers and its stakeholders including Aviation Ministry, CISF, airlines, immigration and customs.
Hyderabad: GMR's Hyderabad International Airport has secured first position in the world in the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI)-Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey in the 5-15 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category for the year 2016.

The survey shows that Hyderabad Airport has steadily improved its score from 4.4 in 2009 to 4.9 in 2016 (measured on scale of 1 to 5), according to a GHIAL statement.

SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, thanked the passengers and its stakeholders including Ministry of Civil Aviation, CISF, airlines, immigration and customs.

"The immense efforts put in by our partner airlines, concessionaires, housekeeping and other support staff have played a major role in this achievement", he said

Hyderabad Airport, running in to its 9th year of operations, is designed to cater to 12MPPA. It has witnessed a growth of more than 20 per cent in the last year with a passenger throughput of close to 15MPPA in calendar year 2016.

"We soon plan to go for expansion of the airport, where it can enhance its capacity to meet 20 MPPA", said Kishore.

Angela Gittens, Director General, ACI World, was quoted as saying, "We congratulate Hyderabad Airport for dedicating itself to deliver a stellar customer experience".

As the industry's most comprehensive passenger service benchmarking tool, the ACI ASQ survey has reliably captured passengers immediate appraisal from check-in through departure at the gate at more than 300 airports worldwide, it was stated.

The ASQ award ceremony will be held at the 27th ACI Africa/World Annual General Assembly, Conference & Exhibition in Port Louis, Mauritius from 16-18 October, it said.

