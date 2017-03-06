Nation, Current Affairs

Beware of both Akhilesh and Mayawati, Modi warns voters in UP

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Modi repeated the promise of waiving farmers' loans and restoring professionalism of the police force if BJP comes to power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made an impassioned plea to voters to defeat Samajwadi Party-Congress combine and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), blaming these parties for the plight of Uttar Pradesh, as he wrapped up his hectic campaign for Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Khushipur village in Rohaniya Assembly segment, 25 kms from the city, Modi, who has been campaigning in his Lok Sabha constituency here for three days, repeated the promise of waiving farmers' loans and restoring professionalism of the police force if BJP comes to power in the state.

Describing himself as a person who "has experienced poverty and therefore wants to improve the lot of the poor", the PM said his government was aiming at providing houses to every single household in the country by 2022, when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Modi began his 45-minute-long speech with a special mention of Apna Dal and Bharatiya Samaj Party, which are fighting 20 of the 403 seats in UP in alliance with the BJP.

Apna Dal enjoys a following among Kurmis, the most dominant OBC group after the Yadavs, while Bharatiya Samaj Party is a breakaway group of Bahujan Samaj Party floated by Mayawati's erstwhile loyalist Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Stressing that the country's economy heavily depended on the betterment of farmers and improvement in their purchasing power, Modi said his government was also bringing in measures to ensure that incomes of those involved in agriculture doubled by 2022.

He also spoke about a scheme whereby five crore poor families in the country were to be given free gas connections by 2019.

Coming down heavily on the Akhilesh Yadav government, Modi said that in BJP-ruled states 50-60 per cent farmers were covered under his Pradhan Mantri Phasal Beema Yojana but in UP only 14 per cent agriculturists were benefiting from the crop insurance scheme.

Lambasting the SP government in the state for "nepotism and corruption" in competitive exams, the Prime Minister said, "I took the decision to do away with interviews for recruitments at lower levels. This was aimed at curbing malpractices.

"But Akhilesh Yadav is not willing to take a cue as he wants jobbery to flourish."

Modi said the people of UP "should beware of both bua and bhateeja (aunt and nephew terms used by Mayawati and Akhilesh to describe each other)". He asserted that only BJP could restore law and order in the state where "women are afraid to go out of their homes unless accompanied by a male member of the family".

The Prime Minister, who returned to New Delhi after the rally as the campaigning for the final phase culminated today, began his day with a visit to Garhwa Ghat ashram ? a monastery run by a sect devoted to the Bhakti tradition.

Headed by Swami Sharanananda, the sect is said to have a significant following among Yadavs, who have traditionally been SP supporters.

From Garhwa Ghat, Modi went to Ramghat, where he paid floral tributes at a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri and also spent a few minutes at the house where the former Prime Minister had spent his early childhood.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mayawati, bjp, narendra modi, varanasi roadshow
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Varanasi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

SP govt neglected Varanasi, want to make it global attraction: Modi

Modi said the SP government cannot use the money given to them by the Centre because they ‘move money around’ instead.
05 Mar 2017 8:43 PM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during their road show in Varanasi. (Photo: File)

UP polls: Volunteers fan out across Varanasi for SP-Cong alliance

Thousands of volunteers are campaigning for the alliance, wearing T-shirts embossed with slogans like 'Phir Sey Akhilesh'.
06 Mar 2017 11:22 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people during his road show in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi battles for hearts and minds in Varanasi as analysts predict close call

Wednesday's vote will be the final stage of a bitter weeks-long battle for the state between SP, BSP and BJP.
06 Mar 2017 11:20 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Mandana Karimi celebrated her wedding with Gaurav Gupta with a grand bash on Sunday where numerous Bollywood stars were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mandana Karimi hosts a grand wedding reception for B-Town
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma dazzled in outfits created by Manish Malhotra as they walked the ramp for Shabana Azmi's charity Mijwan on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sizzle on ramp for charity
B-Town stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Disha, John, other stars' fashion sense is spot on
The fourth day of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival held in Mumbai on Saturday saw several celebrities making an appearance on it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day 4 of Khidkiyaan theatre festival was a star-studded affair
Numerous Bollywood celebrities came out in style for Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Shahid, Mira, other stars look elegant at Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Chautha ceremony of Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty, who passed away on Wednesday, held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars attend Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty's Chautha
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People mistake my genuine disliking for them as arrogance: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
 

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble’s world record in Bengaluru Test

Ravichandran Ashwin broke Anil Kumble's record of bowling the most number of deliveries in a season in Test cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's how better music can get you more sex

The study says listening to music out loud gets more sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mindset: Headphones that read your mind

Cofounder of Mindset says it can potentially treat ADHD and enhance a person’s creativity.
 

Should porn be included in sex education for children at school?

A boy questioned for sexual assault thought it was normal for girls to cry during sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These countries are desperately trying to get people to have more sex

Parsis in India were asked to
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN: Panneerselvam camp meets CoP again on staging fast

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

Punjab: Country's largest tricolour hoisted near Attari border

Representational image (Photo: File)

Prisoners want volleyball court, phone; sit on hunger strike

Representational image (Photo: File)

Muslims suffer terrorism too, says Afghan security adviser

Afghanistan's national security adviser Hanif Atmar (Photo: AP)

Why did Govt, RBI go back on promised deadline to deposit old notes, asks SC

The bench considered the argument that the RBI's last ordinance, which permits persons who were outside India during the stipulated period to deposit banned currency till March 31, is a breach of assurances given by the Prime Minister and the RBI. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham