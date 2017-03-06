Akhilesh govt trying to protect rape-accused minister: BJP

New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik sought Akhilesh Yadav's reply on Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati's continuation as cabinet minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Chief Minister for not taking cognizance of the matter. Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP accused the SP government of trying to protect the rape-accused.

"The FIR itself was registered only after the Supreme Court's intervention, otherwise, the FIR wouldn't have been filed. Also after the registration of FIR and him being an absconder, he continues to be a minister in the government as if the government itself is protecting this rape-accused," BJP leader Minakshi Lekhi told ANI.

Lekhi said the Akhilesh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government has a lot to answer in the case of Gayatri Prajapati.

"Why have they not acted on the complaints in the first part itself and on the second part, after the registration of FIR and after the Apex Court's intervention, why they have not arrested the person. Now, the Governor who is the supreme authority in Uttar Pradesh has to intervene," she added.

The Uttar Pradesh Governor had written to Akhilesh Yadav, seeking his clarification over rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati's continuation as minister in the cabinet.