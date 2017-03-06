 LIVE !  :  After KL Rahul’s fine half-century, Cheteshwar Pujara’s fifty made sure India did not throw in the towel in the second innings of the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Pujara's fifty leads India's fightback
 
Nation, Current Affairs

AIIMS hands over medical report on Jayalalithaa's health to TN govt

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
The report contains the analysis of Jayalalithaa's health condition by the doctors of AIIMS during their 5 visits to Chennai.
The move assumes significance in the backdrop of doubts being raised from different quarters over the former AIADMK chief's death on December 5. (Photo: PTI)
 The move assumes significance in the backdrop of doubts being raised from different quarters over the former AIADMK chief's death on December 5. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday handed over the medical report by its doctors of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to the state government.

The report contains the analysis of Jayalalithaa's health condition by the doctors of the premier institute during their five visits to Chennai.

AIIMS Deputy Director (Administration) V Srinivas said that the state government had yesterday sought the visit notes of the delegation for its official records.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of doubts being raised from different quarters over the former AIADMK chief's death on December 5.

Srinivas handed over the papers to the Principal Secretary of Health of Tamil Nadu, Dr J Radhakrishnan, here today.

"On the request of the Tamil Nadu government for expert medical advice, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had deployed a team of senior specialists to visit Chennai five times between October 5 and December 6, 2016.

"The team was led by Dr G C Khilnani, Professor in the department of pulmonology," Srinivas said.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Sunday rejected former CM and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's claims of foul play in the treatment of Jayalalithaa, an allegation which has been dismissed by state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

The opposition DMK too has approached the Madras High Court seeking a comprehensive probe into the death of Jalalalithaa.

Twelve AIADMK MPs, belonging to the O Panneerselvam group, had met President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on February 28 and handed over a petition seeking a probe into the medical treatment provided to Jayalalithaa.

Tags: aiims, jayalalithaa, aiadmk, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

TN Health Minister accuses OPS of spreading lies about Amma's health

‘As long as Panneerselvam was in power, he had no doubts about the treatment given to Amma,’ Vijayabaskar said.
06 Mar 2017 8:47 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma dazzled in outfits created by Manish Malhotra as they walked the ramp for Shabana Azmi's charity Mijwan on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sizzle on ramp for charity
B-Town stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Disha, John, other stars' fashion sense is spot on
The fourth day of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival held in Mumbai on Saturday saw several celebrities making an appearance on it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day 4 of Khidkiyaan theatre festival was a star-studded affair
Numerous Bollywood celebrities came out in style for Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Shahid, Mira, other stars look elegant at Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Chautha ceremony of Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty, who passed away on Wednesday, held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars attend Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty's Chautha
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been trying their absolute bests to ensure that they end up pulling off another blockbuster. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania all guns blazing!
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala man wins over Rs 12 crores in life-changing lottery in UAE

Sreeraj Krishnan Kopparembil, from Kerala, has won a whopping Dirham 7 million (approx. Rs 12,71,70,000) in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw announced yesterday. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Out or not out? Virat Kohli falls to controversial LBW decision

Virat Kohli was confident that he had hit the ball before it went on to hit the pads. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Steve Smith pulls off an absolute blinder to dismiss KL Rahul

Just as Rahul looked set for another big innings, Smith pulled off an absolute blinder at first slip. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Nokia 3310 ‘Vladimir Putin’ version costs Rs 1,13,500

The new ‘Vladimir Putin’ avatar that the Nokia 3310 dons is dubbed as the Nokia 3310 Supremo Putin
 

Watch: 'If the industry is bad, leave it,' Karan Johar slams 'victim' Kangana

He also blasted her on every stand she took against the industry.
 

Peshawar Zalmi wins PSL title as cricket returns to Pakistan

Extraordinary security measures did not stop thousands of cricket-starved Pakistani fans from going to the Gaddafi Stadium. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Why did Govt, RBI go back on promised deadline to deposit old notes, asks SC

The bench considered the argument that the RBI's last ordinance, which permits persons who were outside India during the stipulated period to deposit banned currency till March 31, is a breach of assurances given by the Prime Minister and the RBI. (Photo: File)

Uri attackers' 'guides' were Pak students who left home after harassing girl

The boys had entered India two days after the Uri attack by mistake in September last year. (Photo: Representational/File)

Shiv Sena urges Fadnavis to include 'Lokayukta' in his cabinet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Won't let even Modi's aircraft land at Kota airport: BJP MLA Bhawani Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat. (Photo: Facebook)

Central team in Puducherry to assess drought

The state government had requested the Centre to sanction Rs 100 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund towards drought relief measures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham