After 30 years, aircraft carrier INS Viraat sails into the sunset

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Mar 6, 2017
The warship was decommissioned this evening, at an impressive ceremony onboard and in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.
 Aircraft carrier INS Viraat. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Aircraft carrier INS Viraat today sailed into sunset, after 30 years with the Indian Navy.

The warship was decommissioned this evening, at an impressive ceremony onboard and in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top armed forces officials.

INS Viraat was the second centaur-class aircraft carrier which was in service with Indian Navy for 30 years.

The aircraft carrier, in its earlier avatar, had won the Falklands War against Argentina in 1982 for the Royal British Navy.

It weighs about 27,800 tonnes and served in the British Navy as HMS Hermes from November 1959 to April 1984 and after refurbishment, was commissioned into the Indian Navy.

In the late 80s, Indian Navy purchased it at the cost of USD 65 million and was re-commissioned on 12 May 1987.

On its last day in service today, the fate of the aircraft carrier remained unclear as to whether it will be converted into a luxury hotel or head to the scrapyard to be broken up.

"We would like to have Viraat as a museum or a diving spot in Mumbai," the Navy chief told reporters after the ceremony.

A senior Navy official told PTI that the Defence Ministry is yet to take a decision on a proposal from the Andhra

Pradesh government to convert it into an entertainment hub in Visakhapatnam through a joint venture with the Centre.

The Navy is keen on an early decision to avoid INS Viraat meeting the same fate as its predecessor INS Vikrant, which eventually went to the scrapyard.

