search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP protests in LS over special status to AP, BJP calls matter 'sensitive'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
The YSR Congress also protested in the Parliament seeking special facilities for Andhra Pradesh.
Reacting to the uproar, Parliament Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the demands of the TDP leaders were very sensitive. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Reacting to the uproar, Parliament Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the demands of the TDP leaders were very sensitive. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmakers on Tuesday protested in Lok Sabha over demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh among many other issues.

Reacting to the uproar, Parliament Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the demands of the TDP leaders were very sensitive. He also said that the Prime Minister and the Government of India were very sensitive about the development of the state of Andhra and promised that the matters raised would be looked into.

 

The minister was requesting the agitating MPs to allow discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address.

The YSR Congress also protested in the Parliament seeking special facilities for Andhra Pradesh.

Many members in the Well were holding placards with slogans such as 'Save AP Save Democracy', 'Follow Alliance Dharma Now' and 'We demand Special Status for AP state'.

The House was adjourned following the protests.

Party sources earlier on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has fixed the end of the current Budget session as the deadline for the Central government to take action on pending issues of the state.

Also Read: Chandrababu sets deadline, to wail till end of Budget session for AP funds

The Chief Minister had hinted at this during the party meeting on Sunday too. “We will wait till the end of this Budget session. If the Centre does not take any steps towards the pending issues of AP, there will be no option except taking the extreme step on the TD and the BJP alliance,” Naidu said.

Naidu wants the Centre to release about Rs 3,500 crore towards resource gap for the year 2014-15. For capital city construction, he wants Rs 4,000 crore to `5,000 crore, and an amount of Rs 4,000 crore for the Polavaram Project.

The TDP on Sunday decided to not break alliance with ally BJP-led NDA in a crucial meeting with the party MPs, senior MLAs and leaders in Amaravati. 

Also Read: Won't sever ties with BJP, will step up pressure on Centre for AP funds: TDP

Party leader and Union Minister YS Chowdary said that it will however raise its concerns on issues related to Andhra Pradesh with the Centre. The party also maintained that it will launch protest if its demands are not fulfilled.

TDP was unhappy over the Budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh and the meeting was reportedly called to review the party's ties with its ally BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: ap special status, lok sabha, ysr congress, telugu desam party, n chandrababu naidu, budget 2018, union budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How MS Dhoni’s advice helped India’s ICC Under-19 World Cup hero Anukul Roy

"Whenever we meet in person, he (MS Dhoni) keeps telling me to stay disciplined. You are bowling well. If you put more body into your deliveries, the chances of bowling short will also go down." said Anukul Roy. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Journalists never off duty: Pak reporter covers own wedding, social media ablaze

Appearing on-air in his wedding attire, the TV reporter covered the 'breaking news' and interviewed his father, wife, mother-in-law and even his own mother. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Eating chocolate for breakfast is good

Chocolates can help in weight loss by giving the bodies the much-needed hit of sugar while reducing the desire to consume more. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We can't? Vegan! Dreamy blueberry thyme cake recipe will make you reconsider concept

Blueberry Thyme Dream Vegan Cake by cookbook author Virpi Mikkonen. (Photo Credit: Virpi Mikkonen)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's chatter caught on stump mic in Centurion ODI

Referring to Kohli as ‘Cheeku’, Dhoni also was heard taking a call on field placements. (Photo: AFP)
 

Raid trailer: Ajay Devgn-Saurabh Shukla's face off is highlight of intriguing drama

Screengrabs from 'Raid' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/T-Series)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not a true Hindu unless you join RSS, says BJP lawmaker from Hyderabad

BJP MLA T Raja Singh said it was compulsory for every citizen of the nation to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ irrespective of their religion; those who don’t should ‘leave this country’. (Photo: Facebook)

Pak terrorist Naveed Jutt, who escaped from captivity, took special ‘Kasab class’

Naveed Jutt's father was a retired Army driver and he, along with his brothers, was part of madrassas which were owned by the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a front for Lashkar-e-Toiba. (Photo: ANI)

TN bus fare hike: Oppn to hold state-wide protests next week seeking rollback

DMK Working President MK Stalin, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Congress and IUML, both DMK allies, MDMK and the two left parties, besides VCK. (Photo: PTI/File)

We are not garbage collectors, you cannot dump junk before us: SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take the affidavit on record and said the government cannot dump 'junk' before it. (Photo: File)

Modi govt a 'one-man show', BJP 'two-man army': Shatrughan Sinha

'Atal Bihari Vajpayee's was a great government, and we (ministers under Vajpayee) had our identity,' Sinha said. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham