Rahul Gandhi calls Rafale deal a ‘scam’, says Modi personally got it done

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2018, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 7:36 pm IST
Cong attacked a day after Sitharaman refused to share details of deal on grounds of security pact between India, France.
Rahul Gandhi further said, 'Modi ji had personally gone to Paris. Personally the deal was changed. Entire India knows it.' (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government for not making public the prices of Rafale fighter aircraft, and charged that there was a "scam" in the deal.

"For the first time, the defence minister is saying that we will not share details of money spent on buying the aircraft...I spoke during the Gujarat polls that there is a scam (in the Rafale deal). Modi ji has personally got the deal done," Gandhi told reporters outside the Parliament.

 

He added, "Modi ji had personally gone to Paris. Personally the deal was changed. The entire India knows it. And the defence minister is saying she will not inform India, the Indian martyrs and their relatives about the money spent on buying those aircraft. What does this mean? This only means there is some scam."

Gandhi's attack came a day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had refused to share the details of the deal on the grounds of security agreement signed between India and France.

Her response was to a written question in Rajya Sabha by Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agrawal, who had asked whether the government did not want to disclose in public domain the agreement between India and France for purchasing the aircraft.

Tags: rahul gandhi, rafale fighter aircraft, nirmala sitharaman, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


