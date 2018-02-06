search on deccanchronicle.com
Khaps not conscience keepers, says Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 6, 2018, 2:30 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 2:30 am IST
New Delhi: Observing that ‘khap panchayats’ cannot play the role of “conscience keeper of the society” and take law into their hands, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to step in to protect such couples from khaps. 

The CJI Dipak Misra heading a three-judge bench told the counsel “where two consenting adults agree to enter into matrimony, no individual rights, group rights or collective rights shall interfere therein or harass couple. You don’t have to play the conscience keeper of the society. Law and courts will take care of all relationships. Whether it is parents, society or anyone, they are out of it.” 

 

The bench, which includes Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing a petition filed by NGO Shakti Vahini in 2010 seeking court’s intervention to stop the menace of khap panchayats in killing couples. 

Additional Solicitor General for the Centre said the government would submit its proposals within a week and file an affidavit and pleaded for short adjournment. 

Counsel for the Sarv Khap Panchayats of Rohtak said the “main culprits for honour killings are not the representatives of Khaps but the near and dear ones of the affected couples.

