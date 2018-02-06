search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t reduce court to ‘fish market,’ says Supreme Court justice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 6, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 1:36 am IST
After V. Giri made his submissions, Mr. Sisodia advanced his arguments on behalf of another petitioner, Bandhuraj Lone, journalists.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Heated exchanges among senior advocates Dushyant Dave, Pallav Sisodia and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud marred the day’s proceedings on Monday in the Supreme Court hearing the petitions seeking an SIT probe into the death of Judge B.H. Loya.

Even as Mr. Dave objected to Mr. Sisodia’s submissions, Justice Chandrachud intervened and told Mr. Dave, “Let us not reduce the dialogue in this court to the level of fish market; at least not before the two portraits (in the court hall) of the first CJI H.L. Kania and his successor B.K. Mukherhjea. You should not shout down the judge. You have to listen to me Mr. Dave.”

 

“No, I will not. Your Lordship should have stopped them from appearing in this court. You will have to answer your conscience,” Mr. Dave retorted. 

“Don’t teach us about our conscience,” Justice Chandrachud said.

The hearing before the Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra commenced with senior counsels V. Giri appearing for petitioner, Tehseen Poonawalla.

After V. Giri made his submissions, Mr. Sisodia advanced his arguments on behalf of another petitioner, Bandhuraj Lone, journalists. 

He took exception to the insinuations made against judiciary and said that an independent probe cannot be a one-way traffic when people make allegations of ‘hit and run’. 

Senior counsel Indira Jaising appearing for vice-admiral Ramdas said, “if Mr. Sisodia does not want an enquiry then why has he come here.”

Tags: d.y. chandrachud, chandrachud, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Giri urges for independent investigation


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Depressed man kills wife, 2 kids

The accused Harinder with his wife and children.

CBI charges teenager with Pradyuman murder based on 'oral, forensic' proof

The agency also gave a clean chit to school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was earlier arrested by the Gurgaon Police, and sought his discharge, saying there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the crime. (Photo: File)

Sharad Yadav meets Lalu in jail: Anti-BJP front before 2019 polls speculated

Ahead of his meeting, Sharad Yadav (M) accused the BJP of putting the country’s unity at risk through divisive politics. (Photo: PTI)

SC stays Madras HC order banning all sand quarrying activities in state

The special leave petition said the stoppage of sand quarrying in would have a disastrous effect in as much as all the construction activities in the State will come to a complete standstill because of the absence of sand, which is a basic raw material. (Photo: File)

'Name changer' govt led to fear psychosis amid bureaucrats too: Oppn

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also claimed that the largest number of ceasefire violations have occurred during the NDA government's tenure. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham