SC sets aside HC order on CBI probe against ex-Arunachal CM in corruption case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Gauhati High Court order asking CBI to probe corruption allegations against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki and ordered a fresh hearing on the PIL.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana said the former CM was not granted adequate hearing in the high court.

It disposed of the plea with the direction that the High Court will hear afresh the PIL on which CBI probe was ordered. The court, however, made it clear that FIRs, registered by CBI so far, will remain.

Earlier, the apex court had stayed the High Court order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations related to Tuki's tenure as PWD Minister in 2006.

Tuki is alleged to have influenced the Arunachal Pradesh government to give some contractual works to his relatives as PWD minister in 2006.