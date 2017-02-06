Pakistan violates ceasefire twice in J&K’s Samba sector, fires mortar shells

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Monday targeted forward Indian positions twice by using small arms and mortar bombs along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

No one was injured in the ceasefire violation, the first by Pakistani troops this year. "At about 0845 hours, Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing in Samba sector along the IB", a senior BSF officer said.

It was followed by small arms firing and also shelling of 51 MM mortar bombs from 0935 hours from the Pakistani side, he said. "Our troops also retaliated. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported from the area", he said.

It may be recalled that Indian troops had foiled an attack by heavily armed terrorists on troops deployed on forward areas along the IB in Samba sector on February 2.

The terrorists entered Indian territory and targeted troops by opening fire from automatic weapons and also firing of Under Barrel Grenades, forcing them to retreat.