Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan occupied Kashmir land on rent! Army taken for a ride

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Feb 6, 2017, 10:38 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Some Army officials kept drawing money from the exchequer on the pretext of paying the rent for the last 16 years.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Army paying rent for a piece of land in Pakistan occupied Kashmir? This may sound bizarre, but some army officials kept drawing money from the exchequer on the pretext of paying the rent for the last 16 years.

The CBI has now registered a criminal case and is investigating officials who have allegedly been taking money by forging documents related to the land.

CBI sources said lakhs of rupees have been disbursed as rent since 2000. “As per jamabandhi register of 1969-70 for the land in question, khasra No. 3000, 3035, 3041 and 3045, is under the occupation of Maqbooza, Pakistan (PoK), but rents are being paid by the defence estate to the alleged owner. The land, measuring 122 Kanals and 18 Marlas, had been shown to be occupied by Army authorities. Whether the owner of the land existed at all, or he was just a name on the paper, will be probed by the CBI. We are also trying to zero in on the beneficiaries of the scam,” sources said.

“Investigation by the CBI has revealed that R.S. Chanderwanshi, the then sub-divisional defence estate officer (Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir), Darshan Kumar, the then Patwari Nowshera, village Khamba, Rajesh Kumar and other unknown persons allegedly entered into criminal conspiracy in 2000. In pursuance of the alleged criminal conspiracy, different land was shown on rent to the Army authorities, which in fact is situated in PoK,” sources said.

Tags: pakistan occupied kashmir, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

For two days in a tiny Spanish village, the devil ceases to be enemy No. 1 for a few devout Catholics. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the 'Endiablada' (Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3.

What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival
Indonesian and Filipino students have protested President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the U.S. embassies in their capitals.

Thousands in Philippines, Indonesia protest against Trump’s ban
On the Yemanja Day celebrated on February 2 across Urugyuay, citizens participate in celebrations and worship the Goddess of the Sea. It is a are part of the Umbanda religion which is practiced in Uruguay and Brazil.

Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
A group of ambitious girls Wushu team participated in a martial arts practice session on a snow-covered hillside in Kabul. Afghan members of a Wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi (centre) pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop.

Determined to succeed: Afghan girls learn Wushu martial art
Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a 'terrorist attack'.

Gunmen open fire at civilians attending evening prayers in Canadian mosque
Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Prince Harry bests William, Kate in London royal run

Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London. (Photo: AP)
 

College responds to Trump's order with refugee scholarship

Runners make their way along a sidewalk on the campus of Wheaton College in Norton. (Photo: AP)
 

Shahid Afridi wants Kashmir issue resolved, tweets for peace

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to express his solidarity and support with the region of Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Rajasthan: Not wanting to skip marathon, man ties the knot at finish line

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Qatar Airways launches world's longest flight

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak should conduct referendum to check if its citizens want to be in India: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Kannan quits AIADMK

P. Kannan (Photo: DC)

Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K, HP

Representational image.

Telangana CM pitches for decentralisation of control, better governance

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Coimbatore: 10 swine flu, 13 dengue cases in government hospital

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham