'Major step' on triple talaq after polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Feb 6, 2017, 12:22 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 2:10 am IST
The minister’s statement is likely to evoke a strong reaction from Muslim clerics.
Lucknow: In a move that could have far-reaching consequences in the ongoing Assembly elections in UP, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Sunday that the Centre is “committed to ending the evil social practice” of triple talaq and is likely to take “a major step” to ban it after the polls.

Mr Prasad asked the SP, BSP and the Congress to clarify their position on the issue. Talking to reporters, Mr Prasad said, “I want Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati to clarify their stand on the issue. The issue is not related to religion but involves respect and dignity of women.”

He said that the government respects faith and worship but cannot allow social evils to coexist. The minister had said in Ghaziabad on Saturday that the Centre may take appropriate steps to ban triple talaq after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as the tradition denies respect to women.

“Every pernicious practice cannot be part of a religion and the Centre would raise the issue in the Supreme Court on three points —  justice, equality and dignity of women,” he explained.

Cleric: Will save our religious freedom
The minister’s statement is likely to evoke a strong reaction from Muslim clerics. Talking on condition of anonymity on Sunday, a senior cleric said that they would discuss the issue on Monday and come out with a strongly-worded statement.

“Instead of talking individually, it would be better if the minister’s statement is dealt with directly. However, this statement has only strengthened our resolve to save our personal religious freedom,” the cleric said.

