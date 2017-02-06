Jayalalithaa gone but Karnataka to keep assets case alive

With the first accused in the case, former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, passing away a couple of months ago, the state government has decided to mention before the Supreme Court regarding the deletion of her name from the list of accused.

Bengaluru: Even as neighbouring Tamil Nadu gears up for the swearing-in of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala as the next CM, the Karnataka government has decided to make special mention before the Supreme Court regarding the disproportionate assets case pending for pronouncement of verdict against her.

With the first accused in the case, former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, passing away a couple of months ago, the state government has decided to mention before the Supreme Court regarding the deletion of her name from the list of accused.

The government will file a memo before the top court, seeking deletion of Jayalalithaa's name and pleading for an early judgement in the case, said sources.

Speaking to this newspaper, special public prosecutor and senior counsel appearing for Karnataka, B.V. Acharaya said, " We have decided to make a special mention before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, informing the court about the death of Jayalalithaa, the first accused in the case. The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment in the case. It is an obligation on the part of the prosecution to inform the apex court about the death of the first accused and seek dropping of her name." "There are three other accused in the case and the prosecution has strong circumstantial and documentary evidence against them to prove their guilt. Moreover, the case against AIADMK general secretary and CM designate, Sasikala is independent in nature and she and the other accused cannot be discharged after the death of the first accused", Mr Acharaya explained. The charges against Sasikala, her son V.N. Sudhakaran and daughter-in-law Elavarasi, pertain to the acquisition of benami properties with the help of Jayalalithaa. A specal court in Bengaluru had convicted Jayalalithaa and her three associates in 2014 in the case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment and imposed a fine of `100 crore. However, the Karnataka High Court on May 11, 2015, acquitted Jayalalithaa and her three associates. If the Supreme Court upholds the judgement of the special court convicting all the accused, it could be considered as big political setback for Sasikala and the AIADMK, said sources.