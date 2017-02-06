Indian students to hold protest in New Zealand today

Hyderabad: Students from Hyderabad and Punjab, who have been served deportation notices by the New Zealand government, will be staging a protest on Monday in Auckland, supported by local migrant rights organisation.

Anu Kaloti of the Migrant Workers Association in a press release said, “Indian students are facing unfair deportations due to fraudulent financial documents submitted to Immigration NZ on their behalf... The students have been victims of unscrupulous immigration agents and corrupt bank officials in India. Irresponsible private training establishments in New Zealand and a lax approach taken by Immigration New Zealand for the visa approval process are also the reasons.”

She added that the bishops of the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church have also requested New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Bill English, to show compassion and intervene to cancel the deportation orders.

“As a last attempt students are now seeking help from an Auckland church. The Auckland Unitarian Church has recognised the call for justice and kindly decided to provide support and shelter for the victimised students. There will be a welcoming ceremony and multi-faith blessings and prayers for the students on February 6,” said Ms Kaloti.

Students want the deportation orders to be cancelled, permission to stay in New Zealand till completion of their education, and permission for one year work visa upon completion of their education.

Unite Union is also organising the protest supported by several churches and workers unions and rights groups.

A student from Hyderabad, Mr Mirza, told the New Zealand media that it was the fault of the agent. He said 50 students from Hyderabad were sent by the same agent who operates under different names.