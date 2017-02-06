Nation, Current Affairs

Indian students to hold protest in New Zealand today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Groups from city, Punjab receive support from a local body.
City students who have been served deportation notice.
 City students who have been served deportation notice.

Hyderabad: Students from Hyderabad and Punjab, who have been served deportation notices by the New Zealand government, will be staging a protest on Monday in Auckland, supported by local migrant rights organisation.

Anu Kaloti of the Migrant Workers Association in a press release said, “Indian students are facing unfair deportations due to fraudulent financial documents submitted to Immigration NZ on their behalf... The students have been victims of unscrupulous immigration agents and corrupt bank officials in India. Irresponsible private training establishments in New Zealand and a lax approach taken by Immigration New Zealand for the visa approval process are also the reasons.”

She added that the bishops of the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church have also requested New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Bill English, to show compassion and intervene to cancel the deportation orders.

“As a last attempt students are now seeking help from an Auckland church. The Auckland Unitarian Church has recognised the call for justice and kindly decided to provide support and shelter for the victimised students. There will be a welcoming ceremony and multi-faith blessings and prayers for the students on February 6,” said Ms Kaloti.

Students want the deportation orders to be cancelled, permission to stay in New Zealand till completion of their education, and permission for one year work visa upon completion of their education.

Unite Union is also organising the protest supported by several churches and workers unions and rights groups.

A student from Hyderabad, Mr Mirza, told the New Zealand media that it was the fault of the agent. He said 50 students from Hyderabad were sent by the same agent who operates under different names.

Tags: indian students
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Gujarat: Congress workers garland Suresh Prabhu with black cloth, offer him lollipop

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bikaner college wary of boys getting girls' numbers, makes separate WhatsApp groups

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

World's oldest emoji discovered in a Slovakian legal document

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how running can have an adverse effect on your sex life

Running can make people feel strong and confident (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Heart-warming reunion of leopard with her cubs goes viral

The reunion was caught on camera (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak should conduct referendum to check if its citizens want to be in India: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Kannan quits AIADMK

P. Kannan (Photo: DC)

Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K, HP

Representational image.

Telangana CM pitches for decentralisation of control, better governance

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Coimbatore: 10 swine flu, 13 dengue cases in government hospital

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham