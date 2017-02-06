Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Live rounds, boxes of explosives found in Red Fort

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 5:20 pm IST
It is suspected to be government ammunition but further probe is underway.
Red Fort
 Red Fort

New Delhi: Security agencies were thrown into a tizzy after live rounds and boxes of explosives were found in a well inside the Red Fort.

The recovery was made during a clean-up drive of the monument on Saturday following which the NSG was informed, a senior police officer said.

"When the wells inside the Red Fort were being cleaned by the ASI, some ammunition and explosive boxes were discovered in one of the wells behind the publication building.”

"Police after cordoning the area immediately informed the NSG and army. NSG bomb disposal teams were at the spot," the officer said.

According to NSG officials, they are inspecting some things they got from the Red Fort.

"Five mortars and 44 live rounds were recovered from the well around 5 PM. There were 87 fired rounds that were also found," an NSG official said.

It is suspected to be government ammunition but further probe is underway.

Tags: red fort, ammunition, live rounds
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood is gearing up for an eventful year, with everyone well set to promote their respective films, all guns blazing.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Hrithik, Kangana, Taapsee amp up the glamour quotient
Trust Bollywood actresses to put their best foot forward when it comes to being fashionably correct and that's exactly what they did during the reputed Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Lara, Pooja dazzle and shine at Lakmé Fashion Week grand finale
Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Tamannaah, Sunny, other stars set trends with their style
Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Daisy Shah and Padma Lakshmi were some of the star attractions on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Angry batsman kills Bangladesh teen after on-field fight

Clashes are common over cricket in Bangladesh, where the sport is taken seriously even at village level. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘My vote is not for you’: Chennai rapper’s song on Sasikala as TN CM goes viral

Chennai musician Sofia Ashraf
 

Online porn cited as reason by 11-year-old in UK who raped other children

This comes at a time when UK is trying to restrict access to porn (Photo: AFP)
 

As Sasikala prepares to take the reins, #TNSaysNoToSasi, #RIPTN trend on Twitter

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala (Photo: File)
 

Beware! You could be dating a scammer online

Behind the guise of that sweet-sounding woman may actually be a man — a beardy cybercriminal who only wanted to get your phone number to scam you. (All images are for representational use only - Credits/Pixabay)
 

Here's why women are increasingly taking to alcohol before having sex

For many women it's a sex tonic (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi govt shelter: 11 deaths in 2 months; women forced to change in open

Chief of Delhi Commission of Women, Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)

SC grants bail to Saradha scam accused Manoranjana Sinh

Manoranjana Sinh (Photo: PTI)

NGT seeks response of Centre, others on Chennai oil spill

Firefighters and volunteers try to clean up oil that has washed ashore, in Chennai. (Phoot: PTI)

Assam MLA suspended for telecasting Assembly speech on FB Live

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Photo: Facebook)

SC sets aside HC order on CBI probe against ex-Arunachal CM in corruption case

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham