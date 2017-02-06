59 CoBRA personnel go AWOL; CRPF vows ‘departmental' action

New Delhi: Hours after 59 trainee commandos of the 205 CoBRA unit 'deserted' went AWOL while returning to Gaya after finishing a six month training programme in Srinagar, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday said 'departmental' action would be taken against them.

The CRPF said the personnel were returning to their unit after completing six months training at the Recruitment Training Centre in Srinagar and had made return reservations from Jammu to Gaya on February 5 in the Sheila Express.

"Due to the inclement weather and road blockade these personnel were sent to Jammu on February 1, and decided to board an early train on February 2. Since they were early as per their scheduled programme, they decided on their own to avail Saturday and Sunday to visit their home without prior permission from competent authority. These Personnel have committed a misconduct for which they will be dealt departmentally," the official release said.

The CoBRA Battalion is a special action force of the CRPF. It was established as an anti-Naxal unit in 2008.