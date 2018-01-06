search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamala Mills inferno: Owner of Mojo’s Bistro held, one still on run

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2018, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 6:29 pm IST
The names of Pathak and Tulli were added to the FIR, which was lodged on December 29 against the owners of '1 Above'.
14 people were killed in a blaze at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 14 people were killed in a blaze at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The police on Saturday arrested Yug Pathak, the son of a retired IPS officer and one of the owners of the Mojo's Bistro pub, in connection with the deadly fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29, which had claimed 14 lives.

Officials from the NM Joshi Marg police station arrested Pathak, the son of retired director general of police and former Pune police commissioner KK Pathak, the police said.

 

On Friday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, in its preliminary probe report on the fire, which had engulfed Mojo's Bistro and the adjacent "1 Above" pub at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, had said the fire possibly started at Mojo's Bistro due to the flying embers from a hookah.

Also Read: Kamala Mills inferno: Mojo's Bistro owners booked for culpable homicide

The police on Saturday booked Pathak and his partner, Nagpur- based businessman Yug Tulli, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions.

The police had recorded Pathak's statement in the case earlier.

The names of Pathak and Tulli were added to the FIR, which was lodged on December 29 against the owners of "1 Above" -- Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar -- said a police official.

"As of now, we have arrested Pathak, while his partner Tulli has been summoned as he is also wanted in the case," senior police inspector, attached to the NM Joshi Marg police station, Ahmed Pathan said.

"We will produce Pathak before a court soon," he added.

Earlier, the police had arrested two managers of "1 Above" in connection with the fire. The police have also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for any information about the three pub owners, who are on the run.

Tags: kamala mills fire, mojo's bistro pub, mumbai police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Deep-fried fish comes alive on serving tray

The video was said to be taken in Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here are Tinder’s dating tips for the new year

Tinder shares some pro tips, that will help you create a quality profile and land those all-important right swipes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

10.or D review: A stock Android treat on a very tight budget

If everyday performance and a good build quality are your concern, then the 10.or D makes for a wise choice.
 

IPL 2018: Not retained by KKR, Gautam Gambhir to join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, was not retained by the side during IPL 2018 player retention. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why Kate can wear tiaras but Meghan will have to wait

Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

P Chidambaram blames Modi govt for economic slug in 2017-18

Chidambaram said the recent social discontent could be a 'direct manifestation of this economic slowdown, which the government was conveniently hiding.' (Photo: PTI)

Rahul in trouble: RS sends 'prima facie' notice over 'Jaitlie tweet'

A BJP member said that Rahul had 'deliberately twisted' the spelling of Jaitley's surname to 'Jaitlie', which was 'highly derogatory.' (Photo: File)

Lalu Yadav gets 3.5 yrs in jail in fodder scam; RJD to move HC

The court had convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for offences of cheating, along with criminal conspiracy, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 6 bodies recovered from Kupwara after avalanche hits vehicle

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Kamala Mills inferno: Mojo's Bistro owners booked for culpable homicide

14 people were killed in a blaze at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, 2017. (Photo: Debasish Dey)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham