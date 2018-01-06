search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

4 policemen dead after IED planted by militants goes off in J&K Sopore

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore
The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike in Sopore. (Photo: ANI)
 The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike in Sopore. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said.

 

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike there.

This is the first major terror attack in the Valley in which security forces have suffered casualties.

Five CRPF men were killed on December 31 when heavily armed terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama in south Kashmir. 

Tags: j&k policemen killed, ied blast, srinagar, j&k police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja signed Chennai Super Kings contracts for IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings sprang no surprises as they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League 2018 player retention. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Less than eight hours sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

Insomnia also results in sufferers being unable to disengage from the negative pictures they view. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Dog guarded body of dead owner for weeks over Christmas

The dog had some dry feed to eat, but doctors said she would have died within a couple of days if she had not been found. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India gave away 25-30 extra runs in 1st innings to South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 4 for 87 but missed out on a five-for as Shikhar Dhawan dropped Keshav Maharaj (then on nought) at slip. But the seamer is not at all disappointed. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018 retention: Royal Challengers Bangalore make Virat Kohli costliest player

Virat, who has part of the franchise since the very first season, will continue to lead the side who are chasing their first Indian Premier League title. (Photo:PTI)
 

Mum accidentally runs over and kills one-year-old son

According to investigators, Cai's mother, Tralyn Crosby, 35, was backing her vehicle up when she struck her son. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala 'love jihad': NIA to quiz 'ISIS accused' who knew Hadiya's husband

Born as Akhila, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Hadiya before marrying Jahan.  (Photo: File)

Kerala govt orders closure of school 'to prevent Muslims from joining ISIS'

Inquiries revealed that the textbooks at the Peace Foundation International School, were aimed at the propagation of ideas contradicting the country's secular policies. (Photo: Facebook/Peace International School)

Hookah embers from Mojo's likely cause of Kamala Mills fire, say reports

The fire department report clearly states that the source of the fire was from Mojo's restaurant and not 1 Above. (Photo: PTI)

Masks of little use, many traffic cops suffer from pulmonary disorders

Policemen are not given good quality masks.

Big haul this New Year for customs dept

Bison horns and Camel teeth
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham