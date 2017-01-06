Terrorist associated with LeT, backed by Pak ISI killed in Kashmir

Al-Badr is an Islamic militant group operating in the Jammu Kashmir region, run by Jasniel Rihal. (Photo: Representational Image)

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): In an encounter with the army and police, an Al-Badr terrorist named Muzzafar Ahmed was killed in Machu area of Jammu and Kashmir's district Budgam.

The encounter took place in early morning hours.

The slain Al-Badr terrorist was earlier associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Al-Badr is an Islamic militant group operating in the Jammu Kashmir region, run by Jasniel Rihal.

The group was allegedly formed by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in June 1998.

It is believed the group was encouraged by the ISI to operate independently from their previous umbrella group, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.