Nation, Current Affairs

Case filed against Karnataka BJP leader Anant Hegde for assaulting doctor

ANI
Published Jan 6, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Hegde allegedly thrashed two doctors in Sirsi as they were making delay in admitting his mother who sustained a leg injury.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anant Kumar Hegde. (Photo: Videograb)
 Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anant Kumar Hegde. (Photo: Videograb)

Bengaluru: A suo motu case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anant Kumar Hegde on charges of assaulting a doctor.

Hegde, who is the MP from Kanara constituency, had on January 2 thrashed two doctors and a private hospital worker in Sirsi as they were making delay in admitting his mother who sustained a leg injury.

The BJP MP's mother Lalita Hegde suffered a leg fracture after a fall in her house and was rushed to TSS Hospital in Sirsi.

Since the doctor on duty was busy in the operation theatre, he didn't attend to Hegde's mother on priority which irked the latter. The MP then dragged the doctor out of the ward and manhandled him.

When another doctor and an employee tried to intervene, Hegde assaulted them as well. Hegde had also threatened the hospital authority of consequences if they lodge a police complaint against him.

Tags: anant hegde, bjp, assault, suo motu case
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. Here we take a look at some of the key moments of his life.

Om Puri: Life and times of the acclaimed actor
Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Govinda were seen at the Lions Awards that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Tiger, Govinda, other stars flaunt impressive style at awards show
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday.

Shraddha, Aditya have a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta and other stars were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, other stars glamorously step out
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the funeral of Abis Rizvi who was killed in the recent terror attacks in Istanbul. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars attend funeral of Abis Rizvi who was killed in Istanbul attacks
Several Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for personal and professional reasons on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Ajay, Parineeti, other stars are a visual treat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi unveils ultra-thin Mi TV 4, White bezel-less Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi TV 4
 

You'll always be my captain: Virat Kohli's emotional message for MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli, who is all set to take over from MS Dhoni as Indian cricket team skipper in limited-overs cricket, posted an emotional message for Dhoni after he stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)
 

R Ashwin takes to Twitter, praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership

R Ashwin fondly talked about how he and MS Dhoni had a long discussion ahead of the final over in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where India beat England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.
 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In Jayalalithaa's constituency, Sasikala Natarajan an unwanted successor

VK Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: File)

Budget as declared, Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on postponing it

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

J&K: National Conference MLC Showkat Ganie's residence attacked

National Conference MLC Showkat Ganie. (Photo: Facebook)

Narendra Modi recalls Om Puri's long career in theatre, films

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh continues to defy Mulayam, appoints 7 new district presidents

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham