Nation, Current Affairs

Social media advertisements in poll expenditure: Election Commission

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Any violation would invite action, including revocation of license of the printing press, says EC spokesman.
Election Commission of India (Photo: PTI)
 Election Commission of India (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Sponsored advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter would be included in the total election expenditure of a candidate, an election commission spokesman said on Thursday.

He said voice messages of candidates, even if they were received from other states, would be added to the expenditure of the candidate.

He said the total amount of expenditure, of which account is to be kept under Section 77 of Representation of People’s Act 1951 and which is incurred or authorised in any Assembly constituency in connection with general elections by any candidate of Punjab, is Rs 28 lakh.

He asked printing press owners to print the names and addresses of printer and publisher of any election pamphlets, posters and such other material printed by them.

Any violation would invite action, including revocation of license of the printing press, he said.

He said the ECI has launched three IT applications — Samadhan, Suvidha and Sugam — for uploading complaints by public, political parties and candidates.    

Tags: election commission
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation
 

Sunil Grover's Coffee With D postponed due to incessant threats from the underworld

A still from the film.
 

Will release numbers on junked notes at earliest: RBI

Reserve Bank of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Some banks in Hyderabad find irregular numbers on Rs 2,000 notes

Many customers were withdrawing less cash, perhaps as they have taken to digital transactions.

Hyderabad: Kin go back on kid abuse cases

Lack of knowledge of child rights and the JJ Act among the police adds to the agony of the victimised children.

No joy at Anandbagh bridge in Hyderabad

Traffic gets stuck for 10 to 15 minutes whenever a train passes the railway crossing.

Army to go tough against militants in J&K: Gen Rawat

New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

World Bank holds meet with India on Indo-Pak Indus Treaty

Image for representatoinal purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham