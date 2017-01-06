Social media advertisements in poll expenditure: Election Commission

Chandigarh: Sponsored advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter would be included in the total election expenditure of a candidate, an election commission spokesman said on Thursday.

He said voice messages of candidates, even if they were received from other states, would be added to the expenditure of the candidate.

He said the total amount of expenditure, of which account is to be kept under Section 77 of Representation of People’s Act 1951 and which is incurred or authorised in any Assembly constituency in connection with general elections by any candidate of Punjab, is Rs 28 lakh.

He asked printing press owners to print the names and addresses of printer and publisher of any election pamphlets, posters and such other material printed by them.

Any violation would invite action, including revocation of license of the printing press, he said.

He said the ECI has launched three IT applications — Samadhan, Suvidha and Sugam — for uploading complaints by public, political parties and candidates.