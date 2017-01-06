Nation, Current Affairs

In Jayalalithaa's constituency, Sasikala Natarajan an unwanted successor

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 6, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 11:18 am IST
In Chennai's RK Nagar, protesters said they did not want Sasikala to fight polls from Jayalalithaa's seat.
VK Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: File)
 VK Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Sasikala Natarajan, who last month became the new AIADMK chief following the death of J Jayalalithaa, is an unwanted figure in the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s constituency of RK Nagar in Chennai.

According to an NDTV report, many workers from AIADMK, mostly women, protested on Thursday as lawmaker P Vetrivel appealed to Natarajan to fight from the seat Jayalalithaa represented.

Vetrieval was present at a silent rally in Chennai to mark 30 days of Jayalalithaa’s death. There, people organized protests against Sasikala, said the report.

"We only came for Amma. Tell Chinnamma (Sasikala) to not imagine we have come to vote for her," a senior citizen was quoted as saying at the protest.
V Padma, another woman worker said, "She was in hospital for 75 days. Did they show Amma to us?"

Another protester also wanted Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar to contest from RK Nagar, calling her the ‘real heir to Jayalalithaa.’

Vetrivel called the protests insignificant and blamed it on the Opposition DMK, claiming the opposition party had orchestrated them. However, DMK dismissed the allegation as ‘cheap’.

Sensing discontent, some senior AIADMK office bearers have already suggested that Sasikala contest elections from Madurai, said the report.

This development comes even as some ministers in Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government have urged Sasikala to take up the post of the state's Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar had surprise visitors in the form of a few hundred AIADMK workers who gathered outside her home in Chennai’s T Nagar, asking her to lead them.

"At an appropriate time I shall announce my decision. None can stop me," she was quoted as saying.

Tags: sasikala natarajan, jayalalithaa, aiadmk, rk nagar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Sasikala Natarajan pays tribute to late J. Jayalalithaa after she was appointed as AIADMK general secretary through a resolution passed by the party’s general council, in Chennai, on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

AIADMK MLAs in queue to give up seat for VK Sasikala

Leading the list is Andipatti MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan, who made way for late CM Jayalalithaa to contest from his constituency.
05 Jan 2017 7:48 AM
Close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa V.K. Sasikala took charge as AIADMK general secretary late last month (Photo: DC)

Make Sasikala CM of Tamil Nadu: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai

Thambidurai said people have never accepted the leadership of the party and the government being in different hands.
02 Jan 2017 12:21 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi unveils ultra-thin Mi TV 4, White bezel-less Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi TV 4
 

You'll always be my captain: Virat Kohli's emotional message for Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Virat Kohli, who is all set to take over from MS Dhoni as Indian cricket team skipper in limited-overs cricket, posted an emotional message for Dhoni after he stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)
 

R Ashwin takes to Twitter, praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership

R Ashwin fondly talked about how he and MS Dhoni had a long discussion ahead of the final over in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where India beat England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.
 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking postponement of Budget

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

J&K: National Conference MLC Showkat Ganie's residence attacked

National Conference MLC Showkat Ganie. (Photo: Facebook)

Narendra Modi recalls Om Puri's long career in theatre, films

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh continues to defy Mulayam, appoints 7 new district presidents

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh. (Photo: PTI)

ISIS training 20 Indians in Aghanistan to conduct attacks on India: R&AW

The report further reveals that apart from India, ISIS is also believed to be training some youth from Bangladesh and the Maldives at the same camp. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham