Demonetisation: Telangana Congress proves a point with huge rally

Thousands of Congress activists participate in a rally taken out from the Charminar to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday protesting the Centre’s failure to ease sufferings of the common man post-demonetisation. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders on Thursday unleashed a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for the sufferings of the common man on account of the ill-conceived demonetisation move.

The party took out an impressive rally from Charminar to Gandhi Bhavan that was organised by former minister Danam Nagender.

Addressing the rally at Charminar, former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy described Modi as a “modern day Mohammad bin Tughlaq”. “With such an ill-timed, ill-advised move of banning high value currency notes, Modi is even more dangerous than Tughlaq,” Mr Jaipal Reddy said.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the demonetisation decision has ruined the country’s economy and left every citizen facing a crisis.

He also slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for supporting the note ban decision, despite it shattering the state’s economy.

“No section of the society was spared. Demonetisation has crippled everyone,” Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He said that the Congress was protesting the inconvenience caused to the people and the indifference of the Centre towards the sufferings of the common man.