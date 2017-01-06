Nation, Current Affairs

China docked advanced nuclear submarine in Karachi harbour: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 6, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Indian nuclear experts say that the submarine could be the powerful Chinese Type 093 'Shang' class, very tough to detect.
The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016. (Photo: Twitter @rajfortyseven)
 The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016. (Photo: Twitter @rajfortyseven)

New Delhi: A Google Earth image has shown a Chinese nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour in May 2016, in an indication that Beijing might be scrutinizing Indian warships' movements far more closely than earlier.

According to a report in NDTV, the image, spotted first by a satellite imagery expert on Twitter (@rajfortyseven)  appears to show a Chinese Navy Type 091 'Han' class fast-attack submarine, the first class of nuclear powered submarines deployed by China.

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report.

However, Indian nuclear experts say that the docked submarine could be the even more powerful Chinese Type 093 'Shang' class, far quieter and tougher to detect and equipped with newer weapons and advanced technology, including a nuclear reactor.

Nuclear-powered submarines, unlike conventional submarines, have an unlimited range of operations since their nuclear reactors rarely require to be refueled. The submarines, armed with torpedoes and cruise missiles, can be deployed underwater for extended durations where they are difficult to track, said the report.

Indian Navy officials have been convinced for many years that the presence of Chinese nuclear submarines in the Indian Ocean is part of a choreographed exercise to expand Beijing's military presence in the region.

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said in December, "As far as People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships and submarines are concerned, the Indian Navy keeps a close eye and monitor their movements. We launch surveillance missions in the form of aircraft and ships to keep a track of them."

Tags: google earth, chinese nuclear submarine, karachi harbour, indian navy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bit of acknowledgment from folks would be nice: Sushant S Rajput on award drought

Sushant's 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' was one of the commercially successful films of 2016.
 

Shahid Kapoor calls himself Padmapati

Shahid teases Deepika while wishing her on her birthday.
 

Lodha Panel gives go ahead for Indian national team selection meet

National team selection meet got delayed on Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru molestation draws strong response from Virat Kohli, watch video

Kohli said he feels ashamed to be a part of such a society. (Photo: PTI)
 

Right decision if MS Dhoni doesn't see himself in 2019 WC: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid feels that MS Dhoni got his timing of quitting captaincy right. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi unveils ultra-thin Mi TV 4, White bezel-less Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi TV 4
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Justice Katju tenders unconditional apology in apex court

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Shashi Tharoor, other Cong leaders detained for note ban protest

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)

NIA files chargesheet against Pakistani LeT terrorist Bahadur Ali

Pakistani national Bahadur Ali, arrested in Kashmir last year for planning attacks on India. (Photo: File)

Madras HC dismisses PIL seeking Bharat Ratna for Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

SC restrains Aircel-Maxis from transferring 2G licences granted in 2006

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham