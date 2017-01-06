Nation, Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: Hospital forces couple to carry their dead child in bag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 6, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Kin allegedly asked by the hospital staff to carry the dead child in a bag.
“Finally, the Red Cross people arranged an ambulance for the couple to carry them along with the dead child to their village,” one of the relatives of the couple said. (Representational image)
Bhopal: A tribal couple in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar had been forced to carry their dead child in a bag for 12 hours till an ambulance was arranged for them by the Red Cross for them to carry the body their native village.

Yellam Ramesh and his wife Sashikala who delivered a stillborn baby in government hospital at Jagdalpur, district headquarters of Bastar, on Wednesday, were allegedly asked by the hospital staff to carry the dead child in a bag and dispose it of “anywhere they like”, kin of the couple told the reporters.

“Staff of the hospital discharged Sashikala immediately after she delivered the stillborn child. One of the employees even asked them to carry the dead child in a bag and dispose it of wherever they like,” a relative of the couple who accompanied them to the hospital, told the media.

According to them, the couple carried the dead child in a bag for 12 hours seeking the local administration help to make arrangements to take them to their native village of Ipenta in Bijapur district.

“Finally, the Red Cross people arranged an ambulance for the couple to carry them along with the dead child to their village,” one of the relatives of the couple said.

