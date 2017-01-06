Nation, Current Affairs

Another U-turn? B'luru police chief now says 'no evidence' of molestation

Published Jan 6, 2017
Sood said police had gone through hours of CCTV footage from New Year's Eve and had found no evidence of molestation.
A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said on Thursday they had not found any evidence or received any formal complaints of sexual assault at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Bengaluru after media reports of “mass molestation”, but had registered six separate cases based on the media coverage.

Sood said they had gone through hours of CCTV footage from the night in Bengaluru and had found no evidence to back up the reports.

“We started looking into the whole video footage from approximately 45-60 cameras,” Praveen Sood told journalists.

“It takes time, the whole team was looking at the camera footage and looking for molestation in the video. We could not find any sign of molestation,” Sood said.

Local reports featured testimony and photos of victims cowering from their attackers or fleeing for safety while video footage circulated on social media showed women screaming for help.

Police have referred to the interviews and social media accounts of eyewitnesses and women who were allegedly molested to file six separate cases, Sood said.

The attacks in Bengaluru have drawn comparison with last year’s mass sexual assaults at New Year’s celebrations in the German city of Cologne.

The state government of Karnataka, whose capital is Bengaluru, has faced severe backlash over its handling of the incident, particularly after the Home Minister criticised the women for dressing “like westerners”.

India has come under intense scrutiny in the past for shocking levels of sexual assault against women, notably in December 2012 when a student was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi and later died of her injuries.

