Andhra Pradesh coast faces erosion; East Godavari, Vizag most affected

The southern coast, which is from Nellore to Sriharikota, is mostly stable or accreting nature.

Visakhapatnam: Around 275 km of coastline of the total 974 km along Andhra Pradesh is subjected to erosion over the years. Analysis of long and short term shoreline changes along Andhra Pradesh coast using Remote Sensing and GIS techniques done by researchers of Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) revealed that 275-km shoreline was under erosion, 417 km has shown accretion and 153 km coastline is under stable condition. East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts show high erosion.

Srikakulam is the only district in the state that shows the maximum accretion. Also 49 km of shoreline in Srikakulam district falls under stable category. 75 per cent of the coast from Ichchapuram to Kongavanipalem was observed with sand dunes and sandy beach, and analysis reveals that the coast is in a stable condition.

The southern coast, which is from Nellore to Sriharikota, is mostly stable or accreting nature. Further in northern parts, Ichchapuram to Beemunipatanam coast does not depict any significant change as it is covered with sand dunes and sandy beach. Andhra coast is known for diverse coastal geomorphic features like deltas, dune system, rocky cliff, red sediments, beach rock etc.

“East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts show high erosion. More than 50 per cent of shoreline in both districts exhibit high erosion. In East Godavari district, high erosion was observed in the coastal stretch between Uppada and Kakinada. From Kakinada to Machilipatnam, both erosion and accretion was observed in many places; however results are largely influenced by Godavari and Krishna river course. In Visakhapatnam district, major erosion prone area is Beemunipatnam. Even though the coastal stretch between Beemunipatnam and Visakhapatn-am consist of well developed dunes, some pockets in this stretch are showing erosion,” stated the study conducted by R.S. Kankaraa, S. Chenthamil Selvana, Vipin J. Markosea, B. Rajana and S. Arockiaraja of NIOT.

In Nellore district, 53.64 km of shoreline shows erosion pattern and 83 km of shoreline comes under accretion. In Prakasam district, erosion is less and a major part of coastline, 62.66 km, exhibits accretion pattern. The entire coastal stretch of 32 km of Guntur district falls under accretion category. In West Godavari district, shoreline erosion and accretion are equally distributed.

Erosion increased in 21st century

The short term analysis show that after year 2000, erosion has incre-ased in Vizag. The short term analysis was carried using three different periods of 1990-2000, 2000-2006, and 2006-2012.

During 1990-2000, Vizag coast had accretion trend thereafter erosion started increasing. There was no trend in shoreline changes along Krishna and East Goda-vari districts, where ch-anges were mainly influenced by sediment supply from various rivers.

Nellore district had accreting pattern during 1990-2000 and 2000-2006. Erosion was more than accretion after 2006. Vizianagaram, Guntur and West Godavari districts show similar trend throughout the study period.

Overall, 50.12 per cent and 51.75 per cent of AP coast was accreting during 1990-2000 and 2000-2006. But accretion redu-ced to 10 per cent during 2006-2012. Thereby, erosion has increased by 10 per cent during 2006-2012. During 1990-2000 periods, erosion was 36.39 per cent. But it has been increased by 10 per cent to a rate of 44.76 per cent in 2006-2012.

Cyclones are major factor

The study paper, which was also presented at 8th International Confere-nce on Asian and Pacific Coasts (APAC 2015) held at IIT Madras recently, discussed that the coast is always under threat of cyclones, which may be a major controlling factor for short term changes. “Causes of shoreline change are due to bo-th artificial structures and natural processes acting together,” said the study.