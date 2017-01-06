Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh coast faces erosion; East Godavari, Vizag most affected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Jan 6, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Srikakulam only district that shows maximum accretion.
The southern coast, which is from Nellore to Sriharikota, is mostly stable or accreting nature.
 The southern coast, which is from Nellore to Sriharikota, is mostly stable or accreting nature.

Visakhapatnam: Around 275 km of coastline of the total 974 km along Andhra Pradesh is subjected to erosion over the years. Analysis of long and short term shoreline changes along Andhra Pradesh coast using Remote Sensing and GIS techniques done by researchers of Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) revealed that 275-km shoreline was under erosion, 417 km has shown accretion and 153 km coastline is under stable condition. East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts show high erosion.

Srikakulam is the only district in the state that shows the maximum accretion.  Also 49 km of shoreline in Srikakulam district falls under stable category. 75 per cent of the coast from Ichchapuram to Kongavanipalem was observed with sand dunes and sandy beach, and analysis reveals that the coast is in a stable condition.

The southern coast, which is from Nellore to Sriharikota, is mostly stable or accreting nature. Further in northern parts, Ichchapuram to Beemunipatanam coast does not depict any significant change as it is covered with sand dunes and sandy beach. Andhra coast is known for diverse coastal geomorphic features like deltas, dune system, rocky cliff, red sediments, beach rock etc.

InfographicInfographic

“East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts show high erosion. More than 50 per cent of shoreline in both districts exhibit high erosion. In East Godavari district, high erosion was observed in the coastal stretch between Uppada and Kakinada. From Kakinada to Machilipatnam, both erosion and accretion was observed in many places; however results are largely influenced by Godavari and Krishna river course. In Visakhapatnam district, major erosion prone area is Beemunipatnam. Even though the coastal stretch between Beemunipatnam and Visakhapatn-am consist of well developed dunes, some pockets in this stretch are showing erosion,” stated the study conducted by R.S. Kankaraa, S. Chenthamil Selvana, Vipin J. Markosea, B. Rajana and S. Arockiaraja of NIOT.

In Nellore district, 53.64 km of shoreline shows erosion pattern and 83 km of shoreline comes under accretion. In Prakasam district, erosion is less and a major part of coastline, 62.66 km, exhibits accretion pattern. The entire coastal stretch of 32 km of Guntur district falls under accretion category. In West Godavari district, shoreline erosion and accretion are equally distributed.

Erosion increased in 21st century
The short term analysis show that after year 2000, erosion has incre-ased in Vizag. The short term analysis was carried using three different periods of 1990-2000, 2000-2006, and 2006-2012.

During 1990-2000, Vizag coast had accretion trend thereafter erosion started increasing. There was no trend in shoreline changes along Krishna and East Goda-vari districts, where ch-anges were mainly influenced by sediment supply from various rivers.

Nellore district had accreting pattern during 1990-2000 and 2000-2006. Erosion was more than accretion after 2006. Vizianagaram, Guntur and West Godavari districts show similar trend throughout the study period.

Overall, 50.12 per cent and 51.75 per cent of AP coast was accreting during 1990-2000 and 2000-2006. But accretion redu-ced to 10 per cent during 2006-2012. Thereby, erosion has increased by 10 per cent during 2006-2012. During 1990-2000 periods, erosion was 36.39 per cent.  But it has been increased by 10 per cent to a rate of 44.76 per cent in 2006-2012.

Cyclones are major factor
The study paper, which was also presented at 8th International Confere-nce on Asian and Pacific Coasts (APAC 2015) held at IIT Madras recently, discussed that the coast is always under threat of cyclones, which may be a major controlling factor for short term changes. “Causes of shoreline change are due to bo-th artificial structures and natural processes acting together,” said the study.

Tags: national institute of ocean technology, east godavari, ap coast erosion
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Entertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Govinda were seen at the Lions Awards that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Tiger, Govinda, other stars flaunt impressive style at awards show
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday.

Shraddha, Aditya have a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta and other stars were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, other stars glamorously step out
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the funeral of Abis Rizvi who was killed in the recent terror attacks in Istanbul. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars attend funeral of Abis Rizvi who was killed in Istanbul attacks
Several Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for personal and professional reasons on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Ajay, Parineeti, other stars are a visual treat
Aamir Khan launched the 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' to address the drought problem in Maharashtra where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches S02 of competiton for Maharashtra drought problem
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation
 

Sunil Grover's Coffee With D postponed due to incessant threats from the underworld

A still from the film.
 

Will release numbers on junked notes at earliest: RBI

Reserve Bank of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RBI wants to eliminate errors

The finance ministry had said that there were lots of areas where double counting could have happened.

Some banks in Hyderabad find irregular numbers on Rs 2,000 notes

Many customers were withdrawing less cash, perhaps as they have taken to digital transactions.

Hyderabad: Kin go back on kid abuse cases

Lack of knowledge of child rights and the JJ Act among the police adds to the agony of the victimised children.

No joy at Anandbagh bridge in Hyderabad

Traffic gets stuck for 10 to 15 minutes whenever a train passes the railway crossing.

Army to go tough against militants in J&K: Gen Rawat

New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham