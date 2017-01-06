Nation, Current Affairs

Akhilesh continues to defy Mulayam, appoints 7 new district presidents

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 10:07 am IST
The existing presidents of these district units were also sacked with immediate effect to pave the way for new faces.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow/New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh on Thursday continued attempts to claim ownership of Samajwadi Party (SP) even as further efforts were being made for a rapprochement between the warring factions led by the father and the son.

Akhilesh, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh who was on Sunday made 'President' of SP by his faction in place of Mulayam, appointed heads of seven more district party units, demonstrating his strengthening grip on the party.

Read: SP war: Mulayam, Shivpal rush to Delhi to meet EC; Akhilesh huddles with MLAs

State SP president Naresh Uttam appointed district presidents in Mainpuri, Moradabad, Fatehpur, Etawah, Farukhabad, Hardoi and Firozabad "on directives of national president Akhilesh Yadav", said a press release issued by the Chief Minister's camp.

The existing presidents of these district units were also sacked with immediate effect to pave the way for new faces.

On Wednesday, Akhilesh had named party unit chiefs of four districts -- Deoria, Kushinagar, Azamgarh and Mirzapur. Presidents in all these districts were dumped by Shivpal Yadav, who is state president of another faction of SP backed by his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

This came even as the rival factions raced against time to garner support of party MPs, MLAs and delegates to prove majority before the Election Commission to claim  'Samajwadi Party' name and 'Cycle' symbol.

Mulayam and Shivpal rushed to the national capital this morning to furnish details of support he enjoys in the embattled party to the poll panel.

But Akhilesh stayed put at his official residence in Lucknow, collecting signed affidavits to back his claim of majority support. There was a claim that he had secured signed affidavits of over 200 MLAs and MLCs.

SP MP Naresh Agarwal, who is close to Akhilesh, claimed a majority of the party MLAs, MLCs and MPs were with him. He was confident that EC would allot the 'cycle' symbol to the Akhilesh camp.

In Delhi, Mulayam held a meeting his close confidante Amar Singh amid a talk that they may approach the Election Commission with letters of support from over 50 per cent of the legislators and office bearers.

Mulayam's close aides said he had sought time from the Commission to put forth his stand but the poll panel firmly denied that any appointment had been sought.

Hours later, Mulayam returned to Lucknow along with Shivpal, without approaching the Commission.

Sources in the poll watchdog said they have not received any document from the SP founder.

"In fact, his side is yet to submit the letter removing Ram Gopal Yadav as National General Secretary," an official claimed.

After Mulayam's return to Lucknow in the evening, SP leader Azam Khan, who has been working for a patch-up, met Akhilesh for the second time in the day.

Akhilesh told his supporters, who met him at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence, to gear up for the elections and ensure a landslide for the party.

Cabinet minister Ravidas Malhotra, who was present at a meeting Akhilesh had with MPs, MLAs and MLCs, quoted him as saying, "Netaji is my father. I have asked him (Mulayam) to give me authority for three months. After returning to power,

he may decide whatever he wants."

Another minister Shanklal Manjhi, who too attended the meeting, said, "SP is incomplete without 'Netaji' but Akhilesh is its face. Without him party is incomplete."

On the other hand, sources in the Mulayam camp said the party supremo was armed with signed affidavits of MLAs, MLCs and MPs which he will furnish to the EC but their number was not given.

Interestingly, some old socialists still expect a patch-up so that SP could go to polls a united house.

The Election Commission has initiated the process for the two warring factions of the Samajwadi Party to prove their majority for getting the party name and symbol. In the 403-member UP Assembly, SP has 229 MLAs.

The EC has asked both factions to show strength of MLAs, MPs and MLCs supporting them through signed affidavits by January 9.

Meanwhile, Quami Ekta Dal (QED) MLA Sigbatullah Ansari met Akhilesh, saying he had been invited by him.

Merger of QED, headed by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, with SP was the bone of contention between Akhilesh and Mulayam as the Chief Minister was strongly opposed to it.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party (sp), sp feud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

R Ashwin takes to Twitter, praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership

R Ashwin fondly talked about how he and MS Dhoni had a long discussion ahead of the final over in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where India beat England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.
 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ISIS training 20 Indians in Aghanistan to conduct attacks on India: R&AW

The report further reveals that apart from India, ISIS is also believed to be training some youth from Bangladesh and the Maldives at the same camp. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

219 Indian fishermen freed by Pakistan; 1 dies before release

With the release of the fishermen on Thursday, the total number of Indian fishermen freed from Pakistani jails as

Terrorist associated with LeT, backed by Pak ISI killed in Kashmir

Al-Badr is an Islamic militant group operating in the Jammu Kashmir region, run by Jasniel Rihal. (Photo: Representational Image)

President's remarks on demonetisation have shown truth to Modi: Congress

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

Another U-turn? B'luru police chief now says 'no evidence' of molestation

A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham