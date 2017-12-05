search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay walks back to the dressing room after being dismissed by Suranga Lakmal for just 9 runs. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Murali Vijay departs, India lose 1st wicket
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Yashwant Sinha protests against govt's 'apathy' towards farmers in Maha, detained

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 10:17 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 10:17 am IST
The BJP veteran leader says he would stay put outside the district collectorate even if police allowed him to leave.
BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha, along with hundreds of farmers, was protesting against the government for its alleged apathy towards cotton and soybean cultivators. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha, along with hundreds of farmers, was protesting against the government for its alleged apathy towards cotton and soybean cultivators. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha was detained by police in Maharashtra's Akola on Monday evening while protesting against the government's "apathy" towards farmers of the Vidarbha region, a senior official said.

"We detained Sinha and around 250 farmers outside the district collectorate as per provisions of section 68 of the Bombay Police Act," Akola district Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kalasagar told PTI.

Those detained were taken to the Akola district police headquarters ground, the IPS officer said.

Sinha, along with hundreds of farmers, was protesting against the government for its alleged apathy towards cotton and soybean cultivators outside the Akola district collector's office.

"We are trying to convince Sinha that the government is sensitive towards farmers issues. We have told him that if he wishes, he is free to leave," district collector Asit Kumar Pandey told PTI.

Pandey said the former Union minister was insisting that FIRs be lodged against bogus Bt cotton companies. The government has already taken strict action and filed FIRs against six such companies, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha said he would stay put even if police allowed him to leave.

"I wish to tell the police, district administration and the state government that if we are formally arrested and released and they think that we will go home, then they are under wrong impression," Sinha said.

"You are seeing the mood of farmers now. We won't be responsible for what happens," the veteran leader said.

Sinha, who joined the procession of farmers to the district collector’s office to present a memorandum of demands, began the protest march by placing boll-worm infected cotton crop at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Gandhi-Jawahar garden at Akola.

Addressing farmers at a programme called 'Kapus Soyabean Dhan Parishad' (cotton, soyabean and paddy rally), organised by Shetkari Jagar Manch at Akola yesterday, Sinha had accused the BJP of reneging on promises made to farmers.

"Before coming to power, the BJP had promised to give 50 per cent over and above the minimum support price (MSP). But after coming to power, the party forgot the promise," Sinha said.

"Just as Indian soldiers carried out surgical strikes across border, the farmers will also carry out a surgical strike against the government till justice has been done," Sinha said.

The Parishad has sought purchase of all farm produce by the government at the Minimum Support Price, Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for cotton farmers affected by pink boll- worm disease, besides resolution of issues related to farm insurance and relief to drought-affected villages.

There were reports that Nana Patole, the BJP MP representing Bhandara-Gondia constituency in Vidarbha, would attend today's protest but he kept away.

Tags: yashwant sinha, yashwant sinha detained, farmers march, bt cotton, vidarbha region
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter sings popular Malayalam song

MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter shows off her musical talent in Instagram video. (Photo: Instagram / zivasinghdhoni006)
 

Here’s why Bumrah and not Kuldeep was picked in Virat Kohli’s squad vs South Africa

While Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test call-up, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could not make the cut to the Indian squad for South Africa Tests. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Murali Vijay departs, India lose 1st wicket

Murali Vijay walks back to the dressing room after being dismissed by Suranga Lakmal for just 9 runs. (Photo: BCCI)
 

25 years of the SMS: Does it have a future?

SMS is in the process of getting engulfed by its much-evolved cousin — instant messengers. (Representaive image)
 

BCCI announce Team India squad for Sri Lanka T20s, South Africa Test tour

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah earned his major Test call-up, while Parthiv Patel was also included as a backup wicketkeeping option for Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Chinese authorities shut morality lessons that asked women to shut up

The class was launched in the city of Fushun by the Fushun Traditional Cultural Research Association (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Chandranna malls from December 12

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh: Reluctant to drive big wheels

The youth are seeking limited hours jobs and would rather ply their own auto-rickshaws and cars-on-rent rather than work such long hours. (Representational image)

Kondapalli toys online sales up

Kondapalli toys for sale

J&K: 3 LeT militants behind July Amarnath Yatra attack killed in encounter

The encounter broke on Monday afternoon when the militants opened fire on an Army convoy at Qazigund on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Shortage of drivers forces trucks off the roads in Andhra Pradesh

President of AP Lorry Owners Association Mr Y.V. Eswara Rao has sought the government’s help to take pro-active measures to attract the present generation towards the driving profession to save the lorry/truck industry. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham