search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan will will look to up their ante after lunch. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Vijay, Rahane depart, India 2 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Woman kills newborn daughter, stuffs body in washing machine

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Aarti, who gave birth to baby girl just three months ago, says she was frustrated and angry at herself for not having a son.
The woman's family has claimed that they had never pressured or threatened Aarti for a boy, the police say. (Representational image)
 The woman's family has claimed that they had never pressured or threatened Aarti for a boy, the police say. (Representational image)

Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old woman has been arrested from Ghaziabad's Patla town for allegedly smothering her newborn girl because she wanted a boy, police said on Monday.

"Aarti, who gave birth to a baby girl just three months ago, said she was frustrated and angry at herself for not having a son," Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

 

"In a fit of rage, Aarti smothered the infant with a pillow on Sunday, after which she stuffed her baby's body in a washing machine," Tomar said. He went on to say, "Though Aarti initially claimed that the infant had been kidnapped, she later confessed to her crime during questioning by the police."

The woman's family has claimed that they had never pressured or threatened Aarti for a boy, the police said. The case, however, is being investigated, they added.

Tags: woman kills daughter, newborn girl, newborn daughter, ghaziabad woman kills daughter
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India chief selector MSK Prasad makes a big statement on out-of-favour Yuvraj Singh

“With Yuvraj Singh, there were also the fitness issues,” said chairman of selectors MSK Prasad after picking Indian squad for three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Video: MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter sings popular Malayalam song

MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter shows off her musical talent in Instagram video. (Photo: Instagram / zivasinghdhoni006)
 

Here’s why Bumrah and not Kuldeep was picked in Virat Kohli’s squad vs South Africa

While Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test call-up, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could not make the cut to the Indian squad for South Africa Tests. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Vijay, Rahane depart, India 2 down

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan will will look to up their ante after lunch. (Photo: BCCI)
 

25 years of the SMS: Does it have a future?

SMS is in the process of getting engulfed by its much-evolved cousin — instant messengers. (Representaive image)
 

BCCI announce Team India squad for Sri Lanka T20s, South Africa Test tour

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah earned his major Test call-up, while Parthiv Patel was also included as a backup wicketkeeping option for Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yashwant Sinha protests against govt's 'apathy' towards farmers in Maha, detained

BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha, along with hundreds of farmers, was protesting against the government for its alleged apathy towards cotton and soybean cultivators. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chandranna malls from December 12

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh: Reluctant to drive big wheels

The youth are seeking limited hours jobs and would rather ply their own auto-rickshaws and cars-on-rent rather than work such long hours. (Representational image)

Kondapalli toys online sales up

Kondapalli toys for sale

J&K: 3 LeT militants behind July Amarnath Yatra attack killed in encounter

The encounter broke on Monday afternoon when the militants opened fire on an Army convoy at Qazigund on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham