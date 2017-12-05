search on deccanchronicle.com
'Rebel' JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav, Ali Anwar disqualified from Rajya Sabha

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 9:18 am IST
The JD(U) had sought their disqualification on the grounds that they had attended a rally of opposition parties in Patna.
M Venkaiah Naidu in his communication said they cease to be Rajya Sabha members with immediate effect. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Rebel JD(U) parliamentarians Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on Monday night, according to a communication from chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu.

Naidu in his communication said they cease to be Rajya Sabha members with immediate effect.

The Rajya Sabha chairman agreed to the JD(U)'s contention that the two senior leaders had "voluntarily given up" their membership by defying their party's directives and attending events of opposition parties.

The JD(U) had sought their disqualification on the grounds that they had attended a rally of opposition parties in Patna in violation of its direction.

Yadav had joined hands with the opposition after JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kuamar dumped the Grand Alliance in Bihar and tied up with the BJP.

Yadav was elected to the House last year and his term was scheduled to end in 2022. Anwar's term was to expire early next year.

The former JD(U) president, who is at present in Gujarat to campaign against the BJP, is expected to respond to his disqualification on Tuesday.

Tags: sharad yadav, ali anwar, rajya sabha membership, m venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




