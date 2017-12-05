Rape of minors to get death penalty: Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a “historic” Bill awarding death to the rapists of girls aged 12 or below.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to make legislation to send to gallows those convicted of raping girls of 12 years or below.

“Those who indulge in such heinous crimes are not human beings but devils. They have no right to live. I hope human rights activists will not raise a hue and cry over the provisions in the Bill seeking death penalty to those convicted of rape of children aged 12 or below”, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said to be the architect of the Bill, told reporters here. He hoped that the harsh punishments in the Bill would act as a deterrent to curb crimes against women.