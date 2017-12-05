search on deccanchronicle.com
Pass order after hearing both parties: OPS files caveat in HC on 'Hat' symbol

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
The seat of R K Nagar has been lying vacant following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, who represented it for two terms.
 The seat of R K Nagar has been lying vacant following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, who represented it for two terms. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday filed a caveat in Delhi High Court in connection with the election symbol 'hat'.

In the petition filed by Panneerselvam, he has appealed the court not to pass order in any of the plea filed by sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader, TTV Dinakaran without hearing both the parties.

 

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the interim plea of TTV Dinakaran to get 'hat' symbol allotted for RK Nagar bypoll.

The High Court has left the decision in the hands of Returning Officer of the Election Commission (EC) to allot the symbol to Dinakaran as an independent candidate for the bypolls.

By-election in Tamil Nadu's R K Nagar is scheduled on December 21.

The seat of R K Nagar has been lying vacant following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, who represented it for two terms.

The election was earlier scheduled on April 12, but was cancelled following vote-for-cash scam.

