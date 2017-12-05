search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara misses outon half century after beign caught by Angelo Mathews at slip off Dhananjaya De Silva bowling. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Shikhar Dhawan completes half century
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No BJP rallies as Cyclone Ockhi heads for Guj; 'help people,' Modi tells cadres

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, emergency numbers have been updated and an emergency cell has been opened at CST and Kalyan.
Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone Ockhi has changed its path. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone Ockhi has changed its path. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Mumbai: Cyclone Ockhi is predicted to bypass the Mumbai coast on Tuesday and hit Surat at midnight on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was closely following the advances of the cyclone and appealed to BJP workers across the state to "provide all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens," in a tweet.

 

Election rallies to be addressed by top BJP leaders in Gujarat for the upcoming Assembly elections have also been cancelled.

Precautionary holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Mumbai and adjoining districts on Tuesday due to 'serious weather predictions' in view of Cyclone Ockhi, Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said on Monday.

Schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts will be closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai observatory issued a rain and thundershower warning for the city and suburbs beginning Monday night owing to the cyclonic storm Ockhi.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone Ockhi has changed its path in the afternoon today.

In the next 24 hours heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in both the state," reported IMD.

Break-down equipment such as Accident Relief Train, Accident Relief medical van, Road ART have been kept in readiness for any eventuality, the Central Railway Mumbai Division informed.

All emergency numbers have been updated. An Emergency cell has been opened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan.

More than 250 railway police force and Maharashtra State Security Force personnel have been deployed on crowd management and other related activities at stations.

The disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued advisory against visiting beaches in view of high tide alert issued for Monday night and Tuesday morning due to Cyclone Ockhi.

Cyclone Ockhi over east central Arabian sea moved further northwards with speed of 13 kmph on Monday, the MeT department informed.

It is likely to move North-North Eastward and weaken gradually.

It will cross coasts of south Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra near Surat as a deep depression by midnight of Dec 5, it added.

Rescue teams have been stationed at Surat, about 283 km from Mumbai.

National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday reviewed relief and rescue operations in states and Union Territories affected by Cyclone Ockhi.

The Committee also took stock of preparedness activities in Maharashtra and Gujarat which are likely to be impacted by the cyclone.

NCMC also took note of another depression being formed in South East Bay of Bengal adjoining South Andaman Sea and reviewed preparedness activities undertaken by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Tags: cyclone ockhi, gujarat assembly elections, election rallies, bjp poll rallies, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pak: Social activist goes 'missing' following discussion on extermism

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian Premier League side opposes RR, Chennai Super Kings' player retention plans

One certain franchise is doing all they can to ensure that RR and CSK are not given the right to retain the players they lost during their suspension period. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India chief selector MSK Prasad makes a big statement on out-of-favour Yuvraj Singh

“With Yuvraj Singh, there were also the fitness issues,” said chairman of selectors MSK Prasad after picking Indian squad for three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Video: MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter sings popular Malayalam song

MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter shows off her musical talent in Instagram video. (Photo: Instagram / zivasinghdhoni006)
 

Here’s why Bumrah and not Kuldeep was picked in Virat Kohli’s squad vs South Africa

While Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test call-up, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could not make the cut to the Indian squad for South Africa Tests. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Shikhar Dhawan completes half century

Cheteshwar Pujara misses outon half century after beign caught by Angelo Mathews at slip off Dhananjaya De Silva bowling. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaya death anniversary: Black-clad EPS, OPS walk silent march, pay tributes

CM Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam paid tribute to former CM Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial on her first death anniversary. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi tweets question to PM Modi on price rise, gets math wrong

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi shot off a seventh question at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

2G scam verdict on Dec 21; 'I have faith in judiciary,' says accused A Raja

Former telecom minister A Raja. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata student sex assault: Principal reveals victim name; school says 'accident'

The letter, addressed to all parents and signed by principal Sharmila Nath, voiced that the school shared the parents' concern about their children. (Photo: ANI)

India slaps Rs 15 mn fine on Monsanto for delays in answering anti-trust questions

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2016 ordered an investigation into whether Monsanto had abused its dominant position as a supplier of genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds. (Photo: AFP/ File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham