Mumbai: Motorman halts train after spotting iron rods on track

Mumbai: A possible train mishap was avoided on Monday after the motorman of a Panvel-CST suburban train spotted iron rods on the track and halted the train in time.

Officials said that the incident happened at around 7:30 am. Motorman Anurag Shukla spotted two rods lying on the track and stopped the train, officials said.

The CST railway police, which is investigating the incident, said it is possible that workers working along the tracks might have accidentally left the rods on the track.

An officer said there was also a possibility that metal scrap thieves might have left the rod on the tracks and fled.

The officer said a case had been registered and a team was scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain leads. He said all angles, including sabotage, were being examined.