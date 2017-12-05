Jaya death anniversary: Black-clad EPS, OPS walk silent march, pay tributes

CM Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam paid tribute to former CM Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial on her first death anniversary. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was on Tuesday remembered on her first death anniversary, with AIADMK veterans K Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam leading the party supporters in paying tributes

to their 'Amma.'

Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed as 'Amma,' meaning mother in Tamil, by her supporters.

AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam and party Co-Coordinator and Chief Minister, K Palanisamy led a silent procession of party workers from Anna Salai to Jayalalithaa's mausoleum on Marina beach in Chennai.

Most of the party workers, including the two leaders and many other ministers, were clad in black shirts.

Scores of party supporters also turned up at the mausoleum to pay tributes to her.

Jayalalithaa, admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai in September 2016, breathed her last this day last year, after 75 days of hospitalisation.