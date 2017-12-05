search on deccanchronicle.com
Eramaina Murali suicide: ABVP calls for state-wide bandh today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 12:43 am IST
ABVP has asked the government to issue an annual recruitment calendar, similar to that issued by the UPSC, and to strictly adhere to that calendar. 
Eramaina Murali
Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a state-wide bandh on Tuesday to protest the police lathi-charge at the Osmania University (OU) campus, and to demand that the government immediately fill up the over 1 lakh vacancies in government departments. 

L. Ayyappa, the state secretary of the ABVP, urged all educational institutions to extend their support to the bandh by declaring a holiday on Tuesday. He said that ABVP activists had already visited educational institutions in the city, met with their management departments, and requested them to participate in the bandh. 

Mr Ayyappa alleged that the suicide of OU student E. Murali was a consequence of the government's failure to release job notifications for the over 1 lakh existing vacancies to be filled. He said that the police had manipulated the suicide note to cover up this fact and try to portray that Murali had ended his life due to academic pressure. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. 

Mr Ayyappa said that students and the unemployed youth were ready to teach the TRS government a lesson ahead of the 2019 elections.

Tags: akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad (abvp), osmania university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




