‘Darling’ of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, set to lead party as president

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi being greeted by former president Pranab Mukherjee before he filed his nomination papers for party president’s post, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the post of Congress president in New Delhi on Monday, setting off the countdown to his unopposed elevation to the party’s top post.

Monday was the last date of filing nominations and the last date for withdrawal of names is December 11.

Mr Gandhi, 47, will take over the party’s mantle from his mother, Mrs Sonia Gandhi, who has been the longest serving Congress president.

Before filing his nomination papers, Mr Gandhi went to meet former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The former Prime Minister, who accompanied Mr Gandhi to 24, Akbar Road, the party’s headquarters, said, “Rahulji has been the darling of the Congress. Our president Mrs Sonia Gandhi has served the party and, through the Congress Party, the country for the last 19 years. This is yet another step forward in that direction. Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of the Congress party.”